Mission Mangal not being released in Marathi, only Yeh Sindoor poem dubbed by Akshay Kumar

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 21:23 IST

Contrary to all reports, Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Mangal is not being dubbed in Marathi language. It all started when Akshay released a promo from the film, in which he has recited the poem Yeh Sindoor in Marathi. Soon after, ANI reported that Maharashtra Navnirma Sena (MNS) has opposed the Marathi-dubbed version of the film.

MNS Chitrapat Sena said in a statement that the dubbed-version of Akshay’s film will lead to “unfair competition for the regional films.” The original Hindi movie will not be opposed, Chitrapat Sena President Amey Khopkar added.

The heart of science is trying something new. Experimenting. Breaking your own barriers.

However, only the promo is in the said language, as Akshay has voiced the same poem in Punjabi, Bangla and Gujarati too. A source close to the film’s team clarifies, “It is plain ridiculous that without checking the facts, someone who claims to be from MNS has raised an objection. No one even bothered to check with the producers of the film or else they would have known that the film is not being dubbed in Marathi.”

Mission Mangal is a multi-starrer, with Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Sonakshi Sinha in leading roles alongside Akshay. Akshay plays a senior ISRO scientist Rakesh Dhawan in the film.

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 21:23 IST