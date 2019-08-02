e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 02, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Aug 02, 2019

Mission Mangal not being released in Marathi, only Yeh Sindoor poem dubbed by Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Mangal is not being dubbed in Marathi language. Only the Yeh Sindoor poem was released in Marathi, Punjabi, Bangla and Gujrati languages.

bollywood Updated: Aug 02, 2019 21:23 IST

Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mission Mangal stars Akshay Kumar with Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu and others.
Mission Mangal stars Akshay Kumar with Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu and others.

Contrary to all reports, Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Mangal is not being dubbed in Marathi language. It all started when Akshay released a promo from the film, in which he has recited the poem Yeh Sindoor in Marathi. Soon after, ANI reported that Maharashtra Navnirma Sena (MNS) has opposed the Marathi-dubbed version of the film.

MNS Chitrapat Sena said in a statement that the dubbed-version of Akshay’s film will lead to “unfair competition for the regional films.” The original Hindi movie will not be opposed, Chitrapat Sena President Amey Khopkar added.

 

Also read: Shahid Kapoor looks unrecognisable in this television ad from 1999. Watch video

However, only the promo is in the said language, as Akshay has voiced the same poem in Punjabi, Bangla and Gujarati too. A source close to the film’s team clarifies, “It is plain ridiculous that without checking the facts, someone who claims to be from MNS has raised an objection. No one even bothered to check with the producers of the film or else they would have known that the film is not being dubbed in Marathi.”

Mission Mangal is a multi-starrer, with Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Sonakshi Sinha in leading roles alongside Akshay. Akshay plays a senior ISRO scientist Rakesh Dhawan in the film.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 21:23 IST

tags
more from bollywood
top news
    trending topics
    India vs West IndiesAshes 2019Khandaani Shafakhana movie reviewUnnao CaseEngland vs Australia Live ScoreHobbs & Shaw Movie ReviewParliament Live UpdatesAmarnath Yatra
    don't miss