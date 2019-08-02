Akshay Kumar, Iulia Vantur, Ayushmann Khurrana cheer for Sonakshi Sinha at Khandaani Shafakhana screening. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 15:30 IST

Actor Sonakshi Sinha saw the release of her film, Khandaani Shafakhana on Friday, which shows her running a sex clinic. A special screening of the film held on Thursday saw many of her industry friends such as Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Aayush Sharma and Iulia Vantur joining her for the movie.

Sonakshi was dressed in printed kurta and palazzos with her hair neatly tied in a bun. Akshay Kumar, who will now be seen with her in Mission Mangal, came to watch the film. He was in black casuals, paired with a cap at the screening. Akshay and Sonakshi have featured in quite a few films together including 2012 film Rowdy Rathore and 2014 film Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty.

Aayush Sharma, Sonakshi Sinha, Akshay Kumar and Varun Sharma at Khandaani Shafakhana screening. ( Varinder Chawla )

Mannara Chopra, Madhu Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha, Kanika Kapoor and Iulia Vantur at Khandaani Shafakhana screening. ( Varinder Chawla )

Sonakshi Sinha meets Akshay Kumar at Khandaani Shafakhana screening. ( Varinder Chawla )

Salman Khan’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur also came to watch the film. She was in a pink dress and a denim jacket. Actor Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra and cousin Mannara Chopra, actor Aayush Sharma and singer Kanika Kapoor were also spotted at the screening of the film.

Ayushmann Khurrana also watched the film and wrote about it on Twitter. He wrote, “KhaandaniShafakhana has its heart at the right place. A very relevant film on sex education. #BaatTohKaro @sonakshisinha gives her career best. @varunsharma90 is super funny and @Its_Badshah is such a revelation. Fab job paaji. And such a sweet debut by @Priyanshjora.”

The film got an average response from the critics. The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Sonakshi Sinha and Badshah’s film has its heart in the place but suffers for playing sexual problems for jokes and unnecessary melodrama.”

Directed by Shilpi Dasgupta, the film also stars Varun Sharma, Annu Kapoor and rapper Badshah. This is Badshah’s debut film as an actor. Sonakshi plays a Punjabi girl, Babita better known as Baby Bedi, who is forced to run her uncle’s sex clinic.

Watch: Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah reveal their celeb crushes

The film boasts of a remix version of Koka besides other songs such as Saans To Le Le, Udd Jaa and Dil Jaaniye. Diana Penty, Suniel Shetty and Raveena Tandon have also made a cameo in another remix number, Shehar Ki Ladki.

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 15:26 IST