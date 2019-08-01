Mission Mangal promo: Akshay Kumar’s heartfelt poem Yeh Sindoor Door Tak Jaayega is inspiring to the core. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 13:48 IST

A new promo of multi-starrer Mission Mangal has been released and shows Akshay Kumar reciting a poem about how the women scientists are grounded in culture and tradition, yet aim for Mars. Akshay, who plays mission director Rakesh Dhawan in the film, shared the promo with the caption, “Jitna uncha ho asmaan, yeh sindoor utni door tak jaayega! Here’s celebrating the women of India who make dreams come true!”

The lyrics of the poem are, “Mangalsutra gale me hai , Aur Mangal pe hai najar gadi, Bharat ki beti ki udaan, Kal sara jag dohrauega, Ye Sindoor dur tak jaayega.”

The promo shows glimpses of all its female actors including Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen who play prominent women scientists and are a part of the team working on India’s Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM).

The first song of the film titled Dil Mein Mars Hai had released last week and showed how the team brought home science to the laboratory in order to realise their dream. Talking about the idea behind the inspirational track, debutant director Jagan Shakti had said, “The song is more like an anthem that plays out at different junctures in the film. It almost binds the story together. Each scientist working on ‘Mission Mangal’ has their own idea for this ambitious venture, but faces roadblocks while executing them.”

Also read: MLA asks Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor to undergo dope test to prove innocence, refuses to apologise

The movie is based on the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), also called Mangalyaan, carried out by a team of scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). With the mission, India became the first Asian nation to reach Mars and the first nation in the world to do so in its maiden attempt.

Produced by Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions, and Fox Star Studios, the film is scheduled to land in theatres on August 15, 2019.

(With ANI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 13:46 IST