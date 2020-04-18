e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Kartik Aaryan recreates Hrithik Roshan’s jaadu moment from Koi Mil Gaya, watch video

Kartik Aaryan recreates Hrithik Roshan’s jaadu moment from Koi Mil Gaya, watch video

Check out the fun video that Kartik Aaryan has shared on TikTok and it features his sister Kritika.

bollywood Updated: Apr 18, 2020 12:41 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kartik Aaryan in a still from his new TikTok video.
Kartik Aaryan has recreated a scene from Hrithik Roshan’s Koi Mil Gaya for a fresh TikTok video and it also features his sister Kritika. In the video, we see Kartik holding a multi-plug extension cord that he seems to use as a piano and has his sister to enact Preity Zinta’s portions.

The actor plays a tune and his sister Kritika asks him ‘ Arre ye tumne kaise bajai (How did you play this)?” Kartik aka Hrithik responds, “Ye tune to mujhe aati hai, maa ne mujhe sikhaya tha. Bataun (I know this tune, mom had taught me,” and he plays it again.  

@kartiktokaaryan

har chota bada zaroor ho jaata hai ##megahead

♬ original sound - iam__salmankhan

Kartik has launched an online chat show titled Koki Poochega where he reaches out to coronavirus survivors and talks to them for spreading awareness about the novel virus. In his first episode, Kartik interviewed India’s first COVID-19 survivor Sumiti Singh. The interaction gave an insight into what a person with symptoms of the virus should do and not do. In his second episode, Kartik interviewed a Gujarat-based doctor Meemansu Buch, who debunked several myths around the pandemic.

Kartik also interviewed Madhya Pradesh police personnel Madhurveena. The actor said the interaction was quite insightful, as it gave an idea about how the police force stays safe despite stepping out of their homes in these hazardous times of COVID-19 pandemic. He shared a glimpse of the interview on his Instagram where the lady police personnel has a hilarious reply to his question about a myth. He captioned the video saying: “Bahar jaogey toh pitogey. Fact hi maan ke ghar Baitho (If you step out you’re going to be beaten up. Take this to be a fact zand stay at home) #kokiPoochega.”.

(With agency inputs)

