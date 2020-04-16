e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Kartik Aaryan’s sister Kritika pens heartfelt note as he spreads awareness about Covid-19, complains ‘you don’t have time for me’

Kartik Aaryan’s sister Kritika pens heartfelt note as he spreads awareness about Covid-19, complains ‘you don’t have time for me’

Kartik Aaryan’s sister Kritika Tiwari has penned a heartfelt note praising him for creating awareness about coronavirus amid the pandemic.

bollywood Updated: Apr 16, 2020 10:04 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kartik Aaryan’s sister Kritika Tiwari praises him for his work during coronavirus crisis.
         

Kartik Aaryan recently began his online show Koki Poochega where he interviews common people or coronavirus warriors to spread awareness amid the pandemic. And among those who are very impressed by his efforts is his sister Kritika Tiwari who is a doctor by profession. She penned a heartfelt note for her brother on Instagram.

Sharing a teaser of his new show and several pictures and videos of the actor’s work from home on Instagram, she wrote, “Dear Koki. I cannot count the number of times you’ve made me feel proud of you. Here’s one more added to that long list! “KOKI POOCHEGA” what an epic initiative! Love the show and i’m so proud of the thought and hard work you’ve put into it.”

 

Kartik Aaryan while working from home.

Complaining about the actor not spending enough time with her, she went on to write, “It’s annoying how you don’t have time for me , even though we’re home, because you’re so busy working all the time. But then that constant smile on your face while you’re at it tells me how much you love your work. Makes me happy seeing you occupied day in and day out so you could make good use of your talents at a time like this.”

She finally praised him for doing his bit to spread awareness amid coronavirus crisis and said, “Even though you’re not at the forefront of this fight, you’re doing what you can as an actor. Every bit counts. I hope your efforts not only spread awareness but also inspire people to do their bit against corona.”

Also read: Vicky Kaushal flaunts new haircut by brother Sunny, says he is in demand now. See pics

 

Kritika had earlier shared a video of Kartik washing utensils and the kitchen and mentioned that he often helps out even during the normal days. “Dont mistake this for Quarantine. This is the usual scene at home @kartikaaryan,” she captioned the video.

Kartik has contributed Rs 1 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PM-Cares fund and also shared a monologue to spread awareness against the Covid-19 spread.

