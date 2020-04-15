e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / The beardgrammers of Bollywood: Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and Kartik Aaryan sport a beardy chic avatar under lockdown

The beardgrammers of Bollywood: Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and Kartik Aaryan sport a beardy chic avatar under lockdown

Here’s how to grow a healthy beard, a la Bollywood celebrities

bollywood Updated: Apr 15, 2020 17:03 IST
Etti Bali
Etti Bali
Bollywood actors including Akshay Kumar and Kartik Aaryan, who usually sport a clean-shaven look, are growing out their beard during self-isolation.
Bollywood actors including Akshay Kumar and Kartik Aaryan, who usually sport a clean-shaven look, are growing out their beard during self-isolation.
         

What started off as a one-month trend in the name of no-shave November is now a running joke with men and meme-makers on the internet. As coronavirus lockdown limits people to their homes, many manly men are deciding to not shave and letting their beards grow. Actors Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and Kartik Aaryan, who usually sport a clean look, are the latest to join the bandwagon. While it is easy to grow a beard, it is important to keep it healthy, shiny and clean. As with hair on the head, the hair on the beard also need regular trimming, conditioning and cleaning. Here are some expert tips to help you get that envy-inducing beard:

 

View this post on Instagram

Happy Easter 🐣 from Sasta Bunny 🐰

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

 

•Follow the three-step ritual: pre-shampoo, shampoo and after-care. Oil it for five minutes and wash using a normal shampoo, and then apply hair serum for conditioning.

•Use a trimmer to give it a sleek shape. Set it on blade number 2 for the sides for an angular look, and on number 4 on the chin to make it look fuller.

•Cleanse the facial skin with a non-foaming face wash at least twice a day.

•Trim the neckline and moustache regularly.

(With inputs by hairstyling experts Jaweb Habib and Rod Anker)

Interact with Etti Bali @TheBalinian

top news
Election on his mind, Donald Trump goes after WHO chief and China
Election on his mind, Donald Trump goes after WHO chief and China
400 families block Bengal highway for 3 hours alleging no food amid lockdown
400 families block Bengal highway for 3 hours alleging no food amid lockdown
India’s districts to be divided into Covid-19 hotspots, green zones
India’s districts to be divided into Covid-19 hotspots, green zones
Coronavirus update:Cases inch towards 12,000 in India, 392 deaths reported
Coronavirus update:Cases inch towards 12,000 in India, 392 deaths reported
Driving in India down 80% in April, walking falls 75%: Apple Maps report
Driving in India down 80% in April, walking falls 75%: Apple Maps report
5 things you need to know about the iPhone SE 2
5 things you need to know about the iPhone SE 2
Michael Holding names 4 best fast bowlers across generations
Michael Holding names 4 best fast bowlers across generations
Pre-existing ailments are the leading cause of deaths in Covid-19 patients
Pre-existing ailments are the leading cause of deaths in Covid-19 patients
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 lockdown GuidelinesCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexMumbai Coronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 countSachin Tendulkar

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news