Kartik Aaryan, you are a better producer than me’: Ekta Kapoor’s ultimate compliment to actor as he struggles with Koki Poochega

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 12:43 IST

Kartik Aaryan’s newly launched online show Koki Poochega has already hit a roadblock. The actor has been struggling with rendering of videos, which is a time consuming exercise. The actor has shared a glimpse of his struggles with rendering the second episode on Instagram but was praised by Ekta Kapoor for being a better producer than her.

Kartik captioned his new post, ”Work from home they said. Episode 2 Still Rendering .......... Loading ........ #KokiPoochega.” He shared a picture of a computer with the editing of the second episode in progress. However, it seems to be taking a lot of time to render the video. The video editor who is not seen in the frame seems to be talking to Kartik on phone via video call and the actor looks upset with the delay.

Ekta commented to the post, “These r super.” She went on to add, “thank god ur not a producer u make better episodes than me! 1st one fab.” Kartik replied to her, “Thank u...and Thank god u r a producer, please help me with this rendering business.”

Kartik’s fans were disappointed with his new look amid lockdown as the actor sported a heavy beard. A fan wrote, “trim your beard pls.” Another asked “Is it November yet” hinting towards the No Shave November trend. Many of his fans continued to keep up with the good work and wrote, “lage raho munna bhai” and “Keep it up”.

Kartik will be chatting with Dr Meemansa Buch - a coronavirus warrior in the second episode. He had shared a teaser of the episode on Instagram. Meemansa can be seen telling Kartik that she followed him on Instagram only a day before. To this, Kartik replied that she should say that he is the only one she follows and he would edit out the remaining portion.

He had a candid conversation with Covid-19 survivor Sumit Singh in the first episode and had asked her how she ended up getting infected with the virus despite being so careful.

