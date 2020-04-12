e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Kartik Aaryan chats with Gujarat’s Covid-19 survivor on his new from-home chat show. Watch

Kartik Aaryan chats with Gujarat’s Covid-19 survivor on his new from-home chat show. Watch

Kartik Aaryan has started a new video series in which he will chat with Covid-19 survivors and fighters.

bollywood Updated: Apr 12, 2020 09:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kartik Aaryan chats with Sumiti Singh.
Kartik Aaryan chats with Sumiti Singh.
         

Actor Kartik Aaryan has found a novel and interesting way to spend his time productively during the lockdown. He has launched a new chat show on his YouTube channel, Koki Poochega, in which he will interact with people affected by Covid-19 and those fighting it on the front lines.

For the first episode, Kartik had a chat with one of Gujarat’s first Covid-19 survivors, Sumiti Singh. She contracted the coronavirus on her trip to Finland last month. When she felt the symptoms comes on, she decided to lock herself in her room, away from her family to protect them from the infection. A video of her neighbours applauding her return home from hospital went viral recently.

Kartik, from his home, asked Sumiti about experience. He even compared her situation to Jimmy Shergill’s from Munnabhai MBBS, who took all the precautions and led a healthy lifestyle and still fell sick, making Sumiti laugh. The two had a long chat about her experience, the moments she felt emotional and also when a friend made her laugh. Watch the video here:

 

Kartik’s fans applauded his new project. “Atleast one actor is trying to spread awareness during these times. Others are busy in uploading there daily routines. Make and aware ppl, not to hoard food, unnecessarily. Keep it Up, Koki,” wrote a fan. “The most active Bollywood star on youtube and convincing people by his way.Hats off to him,” wrote another.

Earlier last month, Kartik’s coronavirus monologue went viral. Delivering it in true Pyar Ka Punchnama style, Kartik had called out all those who were not taking the pandemic seriously. He has contributed Rs 1 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PM-Cares fund in support of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

