Kartik Aaryan ups his style quotient during lockdown. See new pic

Actor Kartik Aaryan has shared a couple of new posts of himself, looking his dapper best in a tuxedo.

bollywood Updated: Apr 11, 2020 19:33 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Kartik Aaryan has been keeping his fans entertained during the lockdown.
Actor Kartik Aaryan made a rather dapper style statement while urging people to continue following lockdown guidelines.

The actor took to Instagram to share an image of himself where he is all suited up in black. In the picture, he poses for the camera while standing in front of a shop whose shutter is down. "Dukaan band hai, Kal aana," he wrote as a caption.

 

View this post on Instagram

#KokiPoochega Aaj Se 🇮🇳

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

This is not the first time Kartik has tried something quirky to spread awareness for COVID-19. Recently, Kartik turned rapper with a new song he has made on the outbreak of COVID-19. He uploaded a video that shows him rapping. In the clip he shares the dos and don’ts during the pandemic.

Last month, Kartik, who shot to fame with the famous monologue in his 2011 debut film Pyaar Ka Punchnama, came up with a new monologue in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

He has contributed Rs 1 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM-Cares fund in support of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. On the film front, Kartik will be next seen in Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

