Kartik Aaryan is asked what the best thing about being single is. He says, ‘I wouldn’t know’

bollywood

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 15:12 IST

Actor Kartik Aaryan has set tongues wagging by admitting that he “wouldn’t know” the advantages of not being in a relationship. On the chat show By Invite Only, when he was asked what the best thing about being single was, he said, “I wouldn’t know that.”

Kartik came on the show with his Love Aaj Kal co-star Sara Ali Khan, who he has been linked with for months now. Interestingly, when she was asked the same question, she said, “You get to focus on yourself.”

Sara and Kartik, dubbed SarTik by fans, were rumoured to be dating during the making of Love Aaj Kal but are reported to have parted ways now. While they were rather vocal about having a crush on each other, they never admitted to being in a relationship.

Love Aaj Kal, directed by Imtiaz Ali, marks Sara and Kartik’s first onscreen collaboration. Though the film opened big at the box office because of the hype surrounding them, the collection took a major dip over the weekend. After collecting Rs 12.40 crore on Friday (Valentine’s Day), it earned Rs 8.01 crore on Saturday and Rs 8.10 crore on Sunday, respectively.

Love Aaj Kal dethroned Kartik’s last release Pati Patni Aur Woh to become his highest opening film. However, poor reviews took a toll on the business of the film, and its opening weekend numbers (Rs 28.51 crore) were lower than his previous two films, Pati Patni Aur Woh (Rs 35.94 crore) and Luka Chuppi (Rs 32.13 crore).

Kartik will feature in two standalone sequels this year – Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, directed by Anees Bazmee, and Dostana 2, directed by Collin D’Cunha. Apart from this, he has an as yet untitled action film in his kitty, which will be helmed by Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director Om Raut.

