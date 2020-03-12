Kartik Aaryan responds to a fan who offers him Rs 1 lakh for a reply, gets 10 million offer for marriage

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan was in complete business mode when he decided to respond to a fan’s comment on one of his Instagram posts. Sharing a dashing photo, Kartik had written on Instagram Wednesday evening while invoking Breaking Bad, “Jesse, you asked me if I was in the meth business, or the money business… Neither. I’m in the empire business.”

“Ye lo reply, kaha hain (money bag emoji)?” he posted in response to a fan who had written, “Bhai me tere Ko ek lakh dungi reply Dede yr bhen ko.”

The hilarious response triggered a sea of fans who offered him money and some even suggested he can be a millionaire simply by responding to fans. “reply me l’ll give you chocolate,” wrote one fan while another , “ye Kartik ki dialogue delivery ki tarah imagine kro.”

One user commented, “@kartikaaryan bhai ye 25 din me paise double karane Bali ladki nikli.” One fan even offered him ten million rupees if he would marry her. “wow so you’re replying to her imma give you 10 million marry me,” she wrote.

Some even chided the user for asking just for a reply, suggesting she could have asked for ‘love’. “@memer_._queen abeeee auratttt... Bhai bolke kon maangta h yar reply kya miss krdia yr tune.. paise deke hi mangna tha kch to thoda pyar maang leti,” wrote a fan.

Last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2 opposite Sara Ali Khan, Kartik is currently working on Bhool Bhulaiyya sequel, tentatively titled Bhool Bbhulaiyya 2. A sequel to Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan’s 2007 psychological thriller, the film also stars Kiara Advani and the two actors have been sharing pictures and videos from their shooting. While the first film was directed by Priyadarshan, the sequel is being helmed by Anees Bazmee.

Kartik also has Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 where he will be seen alongside Janhvi Kapoor. The movie is a sequel to Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and John Abraham starrer 2008 flick.

