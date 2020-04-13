e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Sara Ali Khan’s glam photo to Kartik Aaryan’s ‘sasta bunny’ selfie: How Bollywood celebrated Easter in pics

Sara Ali Khan’s glam photo to Kartik Aaryan’s ‘sasta bunny’ selfie: How Bollywood celebrated Easter in pics

Bollywood celebrated a happy Easter at home amid the coronavirus lockdown. Stars shared wishes with fans with selfies and messages on social media.

bollywood Updated: Apr 13, 2020 07:35 IST
Asian News International, Mumbai
Several Bollywood celebrities on Sunday took to social media to extend their best wishes to their fans and friends on the occasion of Easter.Actors including Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Farhan Akhtar and others extended their Easter wishes to everyone in different ways.

Love Aaj Kal actor Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to share a picture of herself and wished her fans on the occasion. In the picture, Khan is seen posing in a black off-shoulder dress with her finger resting on her lips that wore a red lip shade.

 

“When people think I’m thinking about @leonardodicaprio but I’m actually dreaming of chocolate bunnies and Easter eggs...Happy Easter,” she captioned the picture.

 

Happy Easter 🐣 from Sasta Bunny 🐰

Sara’s Love Aaj Kal co-actor Kartik Aaryan also took to Instagram and posted a selfie with messed up hair and teeth out. Dubbing himself a sasta bunny, Aaryan captioned the post, “Happy Easter from Sasta Bunny.”

Hopping to Twitter, actor Farhan Akhtar also extended Easter wishes to fans. “Happy Easter. I’m sure it’s disappointing for many who are unable to celebrate with their family at this time but love is an incredible force that transcends having to be physically together to feel it,” he tweeted.

 

Dream Girl Hema Malini also tweeted her Easter wishes for her fans and friends. “Wishing everyone a safe & happy Easter in the company of your family. Celebrate & enjoy at home!” Malini tweeted.

 

Other Bollywood celebrities who wished their fans on the festival are Salman Khan and Shraddha Kapoor among others. Easter marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ following his crucifixion on Good Friday. It also marks the culmination of Lent, a 40-day period of fasting and penance.

