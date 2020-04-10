Sara Ali Khan once considered calling Kareena Kapoor ‘aunty’ but Saif Ali Khan shut it down

bollywood

Sara Ali Khan, the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh, was 17 when her father married Kareena Kapoor Khan. However, contrary to popular belief, it was never awkward or uncomfortable for her.

During her appearance on Koffee With Karan with Saif, Sara opened up on her warm equation with Kareena. “I feel that everybody has been very clear with me, vis-a-vis the equations. It has never been confusing. Kareena herself says, ‘Look, you have a great mother. What I want is for us to be able to be friends.’ My father also never said, ‘This is your second mother’ or made it uncomfortable in any way,” she said.

Karan jokingly asked Sara if Saif ever made her call Kareena ‘chhoti maa’, to which she laughed, “I think Kareena would have a nervous breakdown if I was to call her ‘chhoti maa’. She would be like, ‘What?! No!’”

Sara said that initially, she wondered how she should address Kareena, and even considered calling her ‘aunty’. However, Saif quickly shut that down. “I used to be like, ‘What should I call her? Kareena? Aunty?’ And my father was like, ‘You don’t want to call her aunty!’” the 24-year-old actor said, adding that she calls her ‘K’ or Kareena.

On several occasions in the past, Sara has said that she has always been a huge fan of Kareena, and loved her character Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. In fact, the first time they met was at the trial of the film in 2001.

Kareena revealed on Koffee With Karan last year, “At the trial of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Sara came dressed in ‘You Are My Sonia’ outfit with Amrita wanting to meet me because she was a huge fan.”

Recently, Sara praised Kareena’s professionalism in an interview and said that she would like to imbibe her work ethic.

