Hardik Pandya asks Natasha Stankovic ‘baby main kya hu tera’, her hilarious response makes him blush. Watch

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 10:46 IST

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and actor Natasha Stankovic of Nach Baliye fame are making the best use of their time together amid lockdown after they got engaged in a fairytale ceremony on the New Year. Now a video of Hardik giving some Hindi classes to Natasha has appeared online.

The video shows Hardik and Natasha lying on the couch when he asks her, “Baby, main kya hu tera?” The actor replies in broken Hindi “Jigra ka tukda”. It seems it was Hardik who taught her the Hindi term for a piece of heart.

Natasha had earlier shared a picture from their time in isolation on Instagram. The picture shows them snuggling their pet dog and was shared with the caption, “#stayhomestaysafe #quarantine @hardikpandya93.”

Natasha and Hardik are living at his residence along with his brother Krunal Pandya and wife Pankhuri Sharma. The group of four often works out together at home and also came together to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 9pm 9minutes call.

Hardik had shared a boomerang video of them lighting candles and wrote, “Wonderful to see the entire country come together to show our heartful gratitude and support for the healthcare staff. Amazing initiative for all of us Indians to be a part of. Together we stand united..., stronger... and even more determined to fight these difficult times. Jai Hind.”

He also shared a video of them saluting the coronavirus warriors. “Salute to all the medical staff and other emergency personnel who are fighting the virus selflessly. We are forever indebted to you. You are the real Heroes.”

Hardik had proposed to Natasha on a yacht during their New Year getaway in Dubai. The cricketer got down on one knee as he put a ring on her finger with a band playing Sun Mere Humsafar in the background. The couple also cut a ring box-shaped cake with ‘HP loves NATS’ written on it. Natasha had posted pictures and videos of the same with the caption, “Forever yes @hardikpandya93.”

