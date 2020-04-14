Kiku Sharda says ‘impossible to shoot for The Kapil Sharma Show amid lockdown’, explains it can’t be done without crew, audience

tv

Kiku Sharda, known for playing Bachcha Yadav on The Kapil Sharma Show, has dismissed reports that comedian Kapil Sharma will be shooting for the show from his house amid lockdown. Kiku has denied having any knowledge of any such plans and has made it clear that the show can never be shot without a live audience.

Kiku has said even if the show is shot at Kapil’s house, it cannot be done without the help of at least 50-60 crew members, which is impossible in the current scenario. He told Times of India in an interview, “I’ve not been informed about any such development. I don’t think anything of this sort is going to happen. The situation is bad in the country now and all we need to do is adhere to the rules of the lockdown. It will be foolish to gather 100 people together for a shoot when we have to strictly follow social distancing. And shooting without the staff and important people is absolutely impossible. If we ever plan to shoot for TKSS there will be at least 50-60 people and we can’t afford to do it at this point of time.”

Turning down reports of shooting without a live audience, he said, “There were talks in between if we should shoot TKSS without the audience and we chucked that idea because it is impossible to shoot in the scenario. The show cannot happen without the audience. So, whenever the lockdown comes to an end and everyone starts shooting we will always shoot, till then no shooting is happening.”

Earlier, a Bollywood Hungama report quoted a source as saying, “Since the coronavirus struck the world, the most popular talk show hosts of America like Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Ellen Degeneres have adopted a no-audience format. They’re even recording their shows from their homes. Kapil is likely to follow this novel way of beating corona.”

Meanwhile, Kapil is enjoying his time with his four-month-old daughter Anyra. He had told Hindustan Times in an interview about how “time passes quickly when you have a child at home”. He has also donated Rs 50 lakh to the PM’s relief fund for the cause of the daily wage workers affected by the lockdown.

