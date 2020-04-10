Kapil Sharma to shoot fresh episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show from home, without live audience: report

tv

Apr 10, 2020

TV star Kapil Sharma may have found a novel solution to shoot new episodes of his hit show, The Kapil Sharma Show, amid the lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. A report claims that show producers plan to revive the show without a live audience and Kapil may shoot the episodes inside his house.

A BollywoodHungama report quoted a source as saying, “Why not? Since the coronavirus struck the world, the most popular talk show hosts of America like Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Ellen Degeneres have adopted a no-audience format. They’re even recording their shows from their homes. Kapil is likely to follow this novel way of beating corona.”

Meanwhile, Kapil had said recently that he considers the lockdown a blessing and is making the best use of it by spending quality time with family and playing with his newborn daughter Anayra. “I told Ginni to consider the lockdown a blessing in disguise, as it will allow us to work out religiously. But it’s been 14 days and I haven’t worked out at all. Saara din baby ke saath khelta rehta hoon aur khaata rehta hoon (All day I play with the baby and eat food). However, I have decided to get back to my routine and my birthday resolution is to work out seriously and regularly,” Kapil said in an interview.

Earlier this month, Kapil had celebrated Ashtami by worshipping his daughter. He had also shared pictures of which showed Anayra all decked up for the occasion. Sharing two pictures of Anayra on Instagram, Kapil wrote, “Jai mata di #ashtami #kanjakpoojan #daddysgirl #anayra #daughter #3monthsold #gratitude.”

