Kiku Sharda: It’s nostalgic to see my old shows back on TV during this lockdown

tv

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 00:00 IST

With shootings stalled and no bank of new episodes left to cater to the audiences, TV channels have started to telecast re-runs of some of the popular old shows that have had a successful stint . So, when actor-comedian Kiku Sharda got to know that two of his old comedy shows — Partners and Akbar Birbal — are returning to TV and will be aired again, he was naturally “thrilled”.

Taking a trip down memory lane, the actor, 45, says that at that point, he used to “shoot round the clock for three shows” including Akbar Birbal, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and The Kapil Sharma Show.

“It used to be crazy as I would shoot till 5 am for Kapil’s show and then rush to the sets of Akbar Birbal and then finish my dance practice,” Kiku recalls.

He remembers how his team would always understand his schedule. “Hanging out with the entire cast and crew of the show was so much fun. And looking at my sleep-deprived state, they used to give time to take a nap. It was like a family,” says Kiku, adding that working with the ensemble cast in Partners was a “delight, especially with Johny Lever sir. It makes me feel nostalgic”.

Recently, Doordarshan announced re-telecast of shows such as Ramayan, Mahabharat, Circus, Byomkesh Bakshi and Shaktimaan. Sharda feels that entertainment is the only thing that can keep the audience at home during such crisis situation.

“I hope that these popular shows will keep people glued to their TV screenand divert their mind from the scare of coronavirus. I’m making the most of this time by watching all this and I am making my kids (Aryan and Shaurya) watch them, too. They enjoy it,” he shares.