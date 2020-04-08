e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Kiku Sharda: It’s nostalgic to see my old shows back on TV during this lockdown

Kiku Sharda: It’s nostalgic to see my old shows back on TV during this lockdown

tv Updated: Apr 09, 2020 00:00 IST
Sangeeta Yadav
Sangeeta Yadav
Hindustan Times
Actor-comedian Kiku Sharda currently stars in Kapil Sharma’s comedy show on the small screen.
Actor-comedian Kiku Sharda currently stars in Kapil Sharma’s comedy show on the small screen.
         

With shootings stalled and no bank of new episodes left to cater to the audiences, TV channels have started to telecast re-runs of some of the popular old shows that have had a successful stint . So, when actor-comedian Kiku Sharda got to know that two of his old comedy shows — Partners and Akbar Birbal — are returning to TV and will be aired again, he was naturally “thrilled”.

Taking a trip down memory lane, the actor, 45, says that at that point, he used to “shoot round the clock for three shows” including Akbar Birbal, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and The Kapil Sharma Show.

 

“It used to be crazy as I would shoot till 5 am for Kapil’s show and then rush to the sets of Akbar Birbal and then finish my dance practice,” Kiku recalls.

He remembers how his team would always understand his schedule. “Hanging out with the entire cast and crew of the show was so much fun. And looking at my sleep-deprived state, they used to give time to take a nap. It was like a family,” says Kiku, adding that working with the ensemble cast in Partners was a “delight, especially with Johny Lever sir. It makes me feel nostalgic”.

Recently, Doordarshan announced re-telecast of shows such as Ramayan, Mahabharat, Circus, Byomkesh Bakshi and Shaktimaan. Sharda feels that entertainment is the only thing that can keep the audience at home during such crisis situation.

“I hope that these popular shows will keep people glued to their TV screenand divert their mind from the scare of coronavirus. I’m making the most of this time by watching all this and I am making my kids (Aryan and Shaurya) watch them, too. They enjoy it,” he shares.

top news
LIVE: Trump thanks PM Modi, Indians for allowing export of Covid-19 drug
LIVE: Trump thanks PM Modi, Indians for allowing export of Covid-19 drug
Delhi Covid-19 cases jump by 93 ahead of Anil Baijal’s big meet on lockdown
Delhi Covid-19 cases jump by 93 ahead of Anil Baijal’s big meet on lockdown
HCQ assurance kept, India seeks US help for latest Covid-19 test equipment
HCQ assurance kept, India seeks US help for latest Covid-19 test equipment
20 corona hotspots sealed in Delhi, wearing of masks compulsory
20 corona hotspots sealed in Delhi, wearing of masks compulsory
Pak skips virtual Saarc meet on overcoming Covid-19 impact on regional trade
Pak skips virtual Saarc meet on overcoming Covid-19 impact on regional trade
Aakash Chopra picks combined India-Pakistan XI of all-time, names Imran Khan as captain
Aakash Chopra picks combined India-Pakistan XI of all-time, names Imran Khan as captain
WhatsApp makes group calls easier amid Covid-19 lockdown
WhatsApp makes group calls easier amid Covid-19 lockdown
Is young India at greater risk of coronavirus disease?
Is young India at greater risk of coronavirus disease?
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCovid-19 crisisCoronavirus updateDonald TrumpCovid-19Rohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news

tv news