Kapil Sharma says all he’s done during lockdown is play with daughter Anayra and eat food

Kapil Sharma has spoken about how he spent his first birthday at home after many years.

tv Updated: Apr 02, 2020 20:48 IST
Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath with their daughter Anayra.
         

TV host and comedian Kapil Sharma, who is celebrating his birthday on Thursday, has said that all he’s done during the nationwide lockdown is play with daughter Anayra and eat food. Kapil and his wife, Ginni Chatrath, welcomed Anayra three months ago.

He told The Times of India in an interview, “I told Ginni to consider the lockdown a blessing in disguise, as it will allow us to work out religiously. But it’s been 14 days and I haven’t worked out at all. Saara din baby ke saath khelta rehta hoon aur khaata rehta hoon (All day I play with the baby and eat food). However, I have decided to get back to my routine and my birthday resolution is to work out seriously and regularly.”

 

He said that this is the first time in many years that he’s spending his birthday at home. He said, “Iss baar first time hoga ki main ghar par birthday manaunga. Achhi feeling hai (This is the first time I’ll be at home on my birthday, it’s a good feeling). Ginni bakes lip-smacking cakes and she baked one as a surprise for me. Mujhe khushboo baahar room tak aa rahi thi (I can smell it from the other room). I tried to sneak into the kitchen, but she didn’t let me.”

Also read: Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: Gatecrashing Shah Rukh Khan’s party to world record, did you know these facts about him?

Kapil had shared pictures of his Durga Ashtami pooja on Wednesday, which showed Anayra all decked up for the occasion. Sharing two pictures of Anayra on Instagram, Kapil wrote, “Jai mata di #ashtami #kanjakpoojan #daddysgirl #anayra #daughter #3monthsold #gratitude.”

