Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: Gatecrashing Shah Rukh Khan’s party to world record, did you know these facts about him?

tv

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 14:09 IST

Kapil Sharma, hailed as ‘comedy king’ by his fans, has come a long way since he was rejected in the auditions of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. However, he qualified later and even ended up winning the show in 2007. Since then, there has been no looking back for him.

In 2016, Kapil made his foray into Bollywood with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, which was a runaway success at the box office. Currently, he hosts The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony TV, which is one of the most viewed shows on television.

As Kapil celebrates his birthday Thursday, did you know these lesser-known facts about him?

1. Kapil once gatecrashed Shah Rukh Khan’s party

On Koffee With Karan, Kapil shared that he unwittingly ended up gatecrashing a party hosted by Shah Rukh. Kapil said that his cousin was visiting from London and wanted to see Shah Rukh’s bungalow Mannat.

“The gates were open, the success party of Dilwale was going on. The security saw me and thought that I must have been invited so they let me in. As soon as I entered, I realised this was wrong and told my cousin to sneakily exit from the side. By this time, one of his staff members came and asked us to come inside and meet Shah Rukh. We were in chappals and very casual clothes,” he said.

Kapil was trying to quietly leave, when Gauri Khan spotted him and greeted him. He revealed, “Maybe she thought that Shah Rukh must have invited me. She must have also thought that I wasn’t dressed for a party. I went inside and Shah Rukh was dancing. He was very happy to see him. I ended up staying for 2-2.5 hours and he treated me with so much warmth and love. The entire family came to see us off when we were leaving. I apologised ten times for showing up invited. Shah Rukh shushed me and said, ‘No one here knows whether you were invited or not, don’t worry about it.’”

Also read | When Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor’s potshots at Ranbir Kapoor, left dad Rishi fuming: ‘It just shows their class’

2. Kapil holds a world record

Last year, the World Book of Records London honoured Kapil for being one of the most viewed stand-up comedians in India. He shared the certificate on his Instagram stories and thanked fans for their love and support.

3. Kapil participated in a music reality show

Kapil has won plaudits for his comic timing but did you know that he is a gifted singer as well? He participated in the music reality show Star Ya Rockstar, which aired on Zee TV, where celebrities from the television world try their hand at singing. His vocals made judges Anu Malik and Alisha Chinai sit up and take notice, and he was adjudged the runner-up of the competition.

4. Kapil has a diploma in Computer Science

Having lost his father to cancer at a very young age, Kapil did not have money to pay his college fees. However, he was good at theatre and several colleges offered to sponsor his education so that he would represent them at festivals. He chose Commercial Art as it was the most expensive course, and also did a diploma in Computer Science, as it was the only classroom with air-conditioning!

5. Kapil worked at a phone booth for pocket money

For the last few years, Kapil has been featuring in the list of highest-earning television stars. However, he struggled with finances when he was younger and even took up a job at a phone booth for some extra cash.

In an earlier interview with The Times Of India, Kapil said that he started working after his father was diagnosed with final stage cancer. “Every parent has expectations from their children to go and earn. But he was very large-hearted and never expected anything from me. Though on my own, I started working for a PCO, post Class X, to make pocket money,” he said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more