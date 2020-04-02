When Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor’s potshots at Ranbir Kapoor, left dad Rishi fuming: ‘It just shows their class’

bollywood

Deepika Padukone will soon be seen in the Hindi adaptation of Hollywood film The Intern with Rishi Kapoor. The film, which starred Robert DeNiro and Anne Hathaway in the original, will soon begin shoot and fans cannot wait to watch the two of them together.

As excited as they maybe to work with each other, things were not always cordial between the two. In 2010, an episode of Koffee With Karan sparked such controversy between Deepika and the Kapoor family, that it stayed with Bollywood lovers for years.

Deepika dated Rishi’s son and actor Ranbir Kapoor for two years before they had a bad break up in the late 2000s. The fans and the entertainment world were all talking about it and when host Karan Johar finally got Deepika on the show, he tried his best to get some answers out of her.

Deepika was joined by Ranbir’s Saawariya co-star and friend Sonam Kapoor on the show. As soon as they took their seats, the ladies launched on a no-holds-barred roast of Ranbir. Right off the bat, Karan asked Sonam what she thought of Ranbir when she said, “Ranbir is a great friend but I don’t know if he’s a great boyfriend. I have known Ranbir all my life and as a boyfriend, I don’t know, I mean, she (Deepika) did a great job hanging onto him for so long.” Deepika laughed and said, “Thank you!”

It was rumoured that Ranbir had cheated on Deepika with actor Katrina Kaif. Deepika had previously confirmed that she was indeed cheated on in a relationship, she did not revealed the name of who cheated on her. So when Karan asked her about how she later clarified that she wasn’t talking about Ranbir, Deepika said, “That wasn’t me by the way. The clarification wasn’t me.”

When asked if she would forgive him, she said, “One does forgive but then if it becomes a habit...then...” Karan also asked her about her opinion of Katrina. While hesitant at first, she said she doesn’t know her well enough to like or dislike her.

Deepika and Ranbir in Bachna Ae Haseeno.

Later in the episode, Sonam and Deepika really took things a notch higher. Deepika said that she would like to gift Ranbir a pack of condoms and if she ever woke up as RK one day, she would like to go back to sleep. She also rated him the least on sex appeal.

This did not sit well with Rishi at all. In an interview with a tabloid, Rishi said, “Well to put things in the right perspective, all I can say is that with both the girls it is a case of sour grapes. I have known Sonam’s father Anil for years. All I will say to the girls is: in stead of doing all this concentrate on your careers. Why do you run shows that have so much gossip? I have done Koffee With Karan earlier with Neetu, my brothers and sister; there was great camaraderie and laughter on our show. We didn’t run anyone down. I don’t think you should encourage people to wash dirty linen in public. You will never see Ranbir running anyone down.”

“What can I say to Anil? Everyone is family here and these girls are like my children. I don`t want to get into fights involving my son`s friends. It just shows their (Deepika and Sonam) class. I would like to tell them to stop giggling all the time and instead grow up and behave maturely. They are there on the show because they are their father`s daughters and not because of their work! I would advise them to stop talking about their colleagues and running them down,” he added.

However, Deepika held her stand and refused to apologise. “Everyone is entitled to his or her own opinion. What I said was meant in good humour, and not to offend anyone. We (Sonam, Ranbir and I) share great comfort, and are good friends. Till the time the concerned person (Ranbir) doesn’t stop taking my calls and my friendship with him isn’t effected, I don’t think I need to bother about others,” she said, referring to Rishi’s comments.

But years later, all sourness is forgotten. Deepika went on to work with Ranbir again in films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha. She even paid Rishi and his wife Neetu Singh a visit in New York where he was receiving treatment for cancer last year. The couple greeted her with hugs.

