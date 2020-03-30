Deepika Padukone arranges her kitchen, shares glimpse of her productivity in times of Covid-19. See pic

bollywood

Deepika Padukone has shared yet another example of maintaining productivity in the times of lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak. The actor has shared a picture of a label printing machine and several tiny paper slips with names of various grocery items typed on them.

Sharing the picture of the slips to be put up on boxes with the particular ingredient, she wrote, “Season 1:Episode 6. You know...In case it wasn’t clear enough...#wannabemariekondo Productivity in the time of COVID-19!” The slips had names of ingredients like Poha, Besan, Rajma, Red Chana, Red Masoor Dal, and others. She also mentioned famous Japanese organising consultant Marie Kondo and termed herself a “wannabe Marie Kondo”.

Her fans were impressed by her new idea of organising things at home while making good use of her time during isolation. Another commented, “That’s amazing”. One more who too opted for a similar task, wrote, “Did the same!”

Deepika had earlier cancelled the fifth episode of her quarantine series in which she had planned to post a video of her washing utensils. As actor Katrina Kaif had share a similar video, Deepika had written, “I regret to inform you that Season 1:Episode 5 stands cancelled because @katrinakaif stole my idea!Hmmff!!! #PlagiarismInTheTimeOfCovid19.”

Her episode 4 showed her post a workout which was however, followed by a chocolate treat. She had kickstarted the productivity series with a glimpse of her arranging her wardrobe. She then took out time for self-care and preparing fruit juice for herself.

Many other Bollywood celebrities are currently staying at home to avoid the spread of novel coronavirus which has affected more than 1070 people in India. Today is the sixth day of the government imposed 21-day lockdown, aimed at curbing the spread of the highly contagious infection.

