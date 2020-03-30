When Rishi Kapoor admitted he’d ‘screwed up’ relationship with son Ranbir, was upset he left family home

bollywood

Actor Rishi Kapoor’s relationship with his son, Ranbir Kapoor, might have evolved after his recent battle with cancer, but there was a time when the veteran emotionally admitted to have ‘screwed up’ his equation with his son. In a 2015 Mumbai Mirror interview, Rishi spoke about how poorly him and his wife Neetu took Ranbir’s decision to move out of the family home, and live with his then girlfriend, Katrina Kaif.

Rishi said, “My father gave me space when I moved out after marriage and I give Ranbir his space too when he decided to move out and share a home with his girlfriend. In this house, he had one room: how could that be enough for a 33-year-old boy? He’s a great son, he listens to me but I don’t interfere in his career because my career is mine and his is his. I know I’ve screwed up my relationship with Ranbir even though my wife kept telling me about what I was doing. It’s now too late to change it; both of us will not be able to adjust to the change. It’s like there’s this glass wall, we can see each other, we can talk, but that’s it. He doesn’t live with us anymore, which is also a very big setback to Neetu and me. We’re building a new home where there will be a lot of place for him and his family. Till then, life goes on.”

He said that he’s proud of his son for fostering a respectable image among his peers. “I’m told, and I’m very proud of it, that Ranbir is very well behaved, polite, down to earth, decent, cultured, well spoken, warm, and respects his elders. The credit for all this goes entirely to Neetu. I was diametrically opposite when I was his age, being arrogant and brattish, but what the hell? It was 1974, I was being paid a salary of Rs 5 lakh a month and half the world was crazy about me,” he said. “But now I’ve mellowed.”

He continued, “Out of respect I was always very scared of my father. I don’t know about Ranbir; of course he respects me, but I’ve never been friends with him and that is my biggest drawback. It’s also a deep regret but again, I don’t know. Only time will tell if it is something that’s good or not. I used to drink with my dad, though out of respect, I never smoked in front of him. Similarly I can share a drink with Ranbir, but he doesn’t smoke in front of me though I know he smokes. I never made friends with Ranbir and though I regret it, I am also not one of those guys who would want to be on back-slapping terms with my son.”

Ranbir was by his father’s side for most of 2019, when Rishi was undergoing treatment for cancer in New York. In fact, it was at Ranbir’s insistence that the family decided to move him to NYC in the first place. Ranbir would often visit his parents in New York, along with his current girlfriend, actor Alia Bhatt.

