Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt wear masks as they visit Rishi Kapoor in Delhi hospital with Neetu Kapoor. Watch videos

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 18:23 IST

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt flew to Delhi recently to visit the former’s father and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who was hospitalised in the capital for an infection. In videos shared online by a fan club, the couple was seen wearing masks as they accompanied Neetu Kapoor to the hospital.

When PTI reached out to Rishi for a health update, he reassured them that it was nothing serious. “I have had an infection which I am getting treated. Nothing dramatic. Pollution got me, I guess,” he said.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at a hospital in Delhi.



Just last week, Ranbir was seen wearing a mask at the airport, amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. He told the paparazzi, “Soon everyone will wear it.”

The coronavirus outbreak is believed to have originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, and the death toll in China has now risen to 361 on Monday, with more than 17,000 people infected across the country. The virus outbreak has spread to at least 24 countries, including India, the United States, Germany and Australia. The World Health Organisation has declared a global health emergency.

India has reported its third case of coronavirus in Kerala. “The patient is stable and being closely monitored,” the Union health ministry said in a release.

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia’s much-delayed film Brahmastra has finally got a new release date. The fantasy drama directed by Ayan Mukerji marks the couple’s first onscreen collaboration.

In a video shared on Instagram by Alia, Ranbir complains to Ayan that everyone is making fun of him, as Brahmastra has been in the making for two years now but still has no confirmed release date. “My parents ask me every day that you are still doing the film or running after football or this girl (Alia),” the actor says, to which the filmmaker replies that it will hit the theatres on December 4.

Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni, is the first part of a fantasy trilogy.

