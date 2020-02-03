Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor announce Brahmastra’s release date, here’s why the film is delayed

bollywood

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will shoot for the final 20-day schedule for their film Brahmastra, after which the film will wrap up, says a new report in Mumbai Mirror. The film has been postponed twice before.

The Mumbai Mirror report says that there will be a final 20-day schedule in Mumbai, where a romantic scene between Ranbir and Alia will be shot. There is also some patchwork that remains. It said, “The team will shoot some romantic scenes with RK and Alia and complete some patchwork with the rest of the cast.”

The film’s original release date was in December 2019. It was later scheduled for summer of 2020. However, now the film is finally set to hit the screens on December 4, 2020. The delay has reportedly been due to its heavy VFX work.

Writing about missing the initial Christmas 2019 date, Ayan had written on Instagram earlier: “Brahmastra for me is a dream that began in 2011 and I’ve been actively pursuing it since Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani released in 2013. That dream is about creating a movie that offers our country something that’s really new and amazing and next level...in terms of story, character and emotions but also in terms of visual and visual effects.”

“It’s been a long, long road to achieve this vision. When we broke the logo for Brahmastra at the Kumbh, we were excited that the end of the road is near, Christmas 2019...the date we announced for the release of the movie. But in the past weeks, I have learnt that teams working on the movie, lead by my VFX teams need more time in order to get the VFX right, to get the sound and music right, to get the film right.”

Speaking about the VFX work, the report said, “The new date was announced keeping in mind the time required for the finishing touches. There will be no delay in the release now. It’s an ambitious film for Ayan as the visual effects are not limited to the action sequences. Even the real locations will be enhanced with VFX, which is why the film has taken longer that expected.”

The film which began its principle shooting in February last year, has been shot in Bulgaria, London, New York, Varanasi and Mumbai. It stars Ranbir as Shiva; Alia plays a character called Isha in the film. The film also Amitabh, Mouni Roy, Telugu superstar Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia in prominent roles. Actor Shah Rukh Khan also has a cameo in the film for which he shot in November last year.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is the first part of the trilogy, which is being produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The film reportedly has had the longest shooting schedule lasting for 200 days, as per the above-mentioned report. The film is VFX intensive, for which the work has been happening in a London studio.

