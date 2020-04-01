e-paper
Happy Birthday Kapil Sharma: Family time with Kapil, courtesy wife Ginni, daughter Anayra. See pics

On the occasion of Kapil Sharma’s 39th birthday, have a look at his best family pictures which feature his wife Ginni, his mother and his daughter Anayra Sharma.

tv Updated: Apr 01, 2020 21:21 IST
Kapil Sharma with wife Ginni and daughter Anayra.
Comedian Kapil Sharma turns 39 this year and will be celebrating his birthday by worshipping his daughter on the ninth day of Navratra. Kapil had tied the knot with college friend Ginni Chatrath in 2018 and the couple welcomed their daughter last year, just two days before their first weeding anniversary. The two have named the baby girl, Anayra.

Kapil had introduced his fans to Anayra by sharing her first picture on Instagram. He wrote in caption, “Meet our piece of heart “Anayra Sharma” #gratitude.” He has been spending the time with his family during lockdown. He had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Time passes quickly when you have a child at home”.

Kapil and wife Ginni keep their personal life private but the two had tied the knot in an extravagant multiple-day wedding gala in 2018. After twin Hindu and Sikh wedding ceremonies in Jalandhar on December 12, the two threw multiple star-studded receptions in Mumbai, Delhi and Punjab.

 

 

Hindustantimes

Kapil had introduced Ginni to his mother during their college days in Amritsar but since the two came from different social backgrounds, things couldn’t move forward. He soon moved to Mumbai to make a career in standup comedy and rarely got an opportunity to meet her.

Talking about how he finally decided to get married to Ginni, Kapil had told HT in an interview, “We did not have the usual dating scenario as both our families are conservative. Last year, when I was going through a low phase, she was there with me throughout. That’s when I felt that if she is with me during my low phase, then she is the one for me. I can rely on her.”

 

 

 

 

 

Days before their wedding, Kapil had thanked Ginni while wishing her on her birthday. “Thank u for always standing strong with me in every situation of life.,thank u for making me a better person.,thank u for ur unconditional love,” he wrote.

