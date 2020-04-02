e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Kapil Sharma worships daughter Anayra for Ashtami puja, celebs shower love on the dolled-up 3 month old

Kapil Sharma worships daughter Anayra for Ashtami puja, celebs shower love on the dolled-up 3 month old

Kapil Sharma shared adorable pictures of daughter Anyra whom he worshipped on the eighth day of the Navratras, a day ahead of his 39th birthday.

tv Updated: Apr 02, 2020 07:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kapil Sharma has posted adorable pictures of daughter Anyra.
Kapil Sharma has posted adorable pictures of daughter Anyra.
         

Kapil Sharma celebrates his 39th birthday today, his first with his three-month-old daughter Anyra. The comedian had kick-started early birthday celebrations by worshipping the little one on the occasion of Durga Ashtami on Wednesday. Post the puja, he shared adorable pictures of Anyra decked up in a lehenga-choli.

As per the rituals, people worship young girls on the eighth and ninth day of the Navratras. Sharing two pictures of Anyra on Instagram, Kapil wrote, “Jai mata di #ashtami #kanjakpoojan #daddysgirl #anayra #daughter #3monthsold #gratitude.”

 

Several television and Punjabi celebrities and fans showered the lovely post with love and blessings. Actor Jay Bhanushali wrote, “Waaaahhhh Jai mata di.” Singers Guru Randhawa, Dr Zeus, Zora Randhawa dropped heart emojis in their reaction to the picture. A fan also wrote, “Awwwwww mera laada Happy ashtami you little gorgeous nugget.”

Kapil has been spending all his time with his daughter and family ever since she was born last year. While he would step out only for the shoot of his comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show, he has been keeping indoors ever the lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak.

Also read: Happy Birthday Kapil Sharma: Family time with Kapil, courtesy wife Ginni, daughter Anayra. See pics

Talking to Hindustan Times about the same, Kapil had said, “I have been home ever since my daughter was born in December. I would step out only to shoot for my show’s episodes. Now, of course, we aren’t shooting, so staying at home hasn’t really been all that different.” He had added, “time passes quickly when you have a child at home”.

Kapil has donated Rs 50 lakh to the PM’s relief fund and urged others to do what they can to help people. He said, “At this time, any sum is helpful. We can afford to stay at home without pay checks for months but there are so many daily wage earners who need our help right now. I am also helping the NGOs near my house who are helping the strays and needy people in the vicinity.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Nizamuddin markaz trail widens; coronavirus cases in India hit 2,000
Nizamuddin markaz trail widens; coronavirus cases in India hit 2,000
Genetic sequencing takes lead in Covid-19 vaccine development
Genetic sequencing takes lead in Covid-19 vaccine development
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Case study of first US community spread patient offers vital Covid-19 clues
Case study of first US community spread patient offers vital Covid-19 clues
Kerala to Punjab, places that became epicentre of coronavirus infection
Kerala to Punjab, places that became epicentre of coronavirus infection
Covid-19: For years PM did this to stay fit, now Ayush ministry advises it too
Covid-19: For years PM did this to stay fit, now Ayush ministry advises it too
Scientists use lockdown to get data on unpolluted Delhi air
Scientists use lockdown to get data on unpolluted Delhi air
Covid-19 update: 36-hour operation to evacuate 2,346 Jamaat attendees
Covid-19 update: 36-hour operation to evacuate 2,346 Jamaat attendees
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Sonakshi SinhaNizamuddin Covid-19 scareNew Coronavirus CasesNizamuddin mosqueAjit DovalPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

tv news