Kapil Sharma worships daughter Anayra for Ashtami puja, celebs shower love on the dolled-up 3 month old

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 07:44 IST

Kapil Sharma celebrates his 39th birthday today, his first with his three-month-old daughter Anyra. The comedian had kick-started early birthday celebrations by worshipping the little one on the occasion of Durga Ashtami on Wednesday. Post the puja, he shared adorable pictures of Anyra decked up in a lehenga-choli.

As per the rituals, people worship young girls on the eighth and ninth day of the Navratras. Sharing two pictures of Anyra on Instagram, Kapil wrote, “Jai mata di #ashtami #kanjakpoojan #daddysgirl #anayra #daughter #3monthsold #gratitude.”

Several television and Punjabi celebrities and fans showered the lovely post with love and blessings. Actor Jay Bhanushali wrote, “Waaaahhhh Jai mata di.” Singers Guru Randhawa, Dr Zeus, Zora Randhawa dropped heart emojis in their reaction to the picture. A fan also wrote, “Awwwwww mera laada Happy ashtami you little gorgeous nugget.”

Kapil has been spending all his time with his daughter and family ever since she was born last year. While he would step out only for the shoot of his comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show, he has been keeping indoors ever the lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak.

Talking to Hindustan Times about the same, Kapil had said, “I have been home ever since my daughter was born in December. I would step out only to shoot for my show’s episodes. Now, of course, we aren’t shooting, so staying at home hasn’t really been all that different.” He had added, “time passes quickly when you have a child at home”.

Kapil has donated Rs 50 lakh to the PM’s relief fund and urged others to do what they can to help people. He said, “At this time, any sum is helpful. We can afford to stay at home without pay checks for months but there are so many daily wage earners who need our help right now. I am also helping the NGOs near my house who are helping the strays and needy people in the vicinity.”

