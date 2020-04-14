Ekta Kapoor shares then-and-now photos with Smriti Irani, union minister says ‘some people used to be thin’. See here

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 08:32 IST

TV and film producer Ekta Kapoor has shared a few then-and-now pictures with the cast members of her hit TV serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and the one who acquires centrestage among them is actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Ekta wrote, “Three of us ! Wat e throwback #tarunkatyal @smritiiraniofficial n moi! #thenandnow.” The first picture shows actor Shakti Anand on the left, Smriti (who played Tulsi Virani) at the centre, caught in a candid mood with Ekta (seen on the right) at an event. The last one features Smriti and Ekta.

Smriti, who is now the Minister of Women and Child Development in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, was among the first ones to take a dig at herself. Pointing out her weight gain without taking her own name, she wrote, “Patle huya karte they kujh log (some people used to be thin).”

Many other television actors and viewers also reacted to the post. Karanvir Bohra wrote, “Crazy throw back...All 3 of you look like college kids.” A fan of Ekta went on to write, “Gosh Woman, You still look the same...genes man genes...when you don’t need No Nothing..no Detox or Botox...the Jeetu Genes Ltd.”

Many of them also requested Ekta to bring back the show for a rerun as all shoots stand cancelled amid lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak. One wrote, “Plz start ur all old serial at Altbalaji.” Another said, “Can you please start kyunki saas bhi bahu thi ...old show...on repeat telecast.” The show had gone on air in 2000 and had concluded in 2008.

Ekta is now the mother of a one-year-old son Ravie Kapoor, born via surrogacy. Besides her TV shows, she also produces films and has a streaming platform, AltBalaji. Shakti is still doing well on the small screen as well as in South cinema. He was recently seen in a prominent role in the show, Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop. He is also a favoured choice for dubbing Hollywood movies in Hindi for India release.

