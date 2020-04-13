Hina Khan shows how Alicia Sierra would make the perfect Komolika if Money Heist was made by Ekta Kapoor

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 11:10 IST

Netlfix’s Money Heist is among its most popular shows, even among its Indian viewers.So obviously everybody wants to get on the hype train, even television actor Hina Khan.

On Sunday, Hina shared an amusing video, which imagined one of the show’s many villains, Alicia Sierra, as Komolika from Kasautii Zindagii Kay. In the video, a montage of Alicia’s most memorable scenes plays to a voiceover from Hina’s hit show. The narrator introduces as the seductive, Bengali beauty who eats her enemies raw. Weirdly, it fits just as perfectly with Sierra as well.

“Nikaaaaaa fever everywhere Thank you @ektarkapoor for sending this across..What say @aamnasharifofficia,” She captioned the post. Kasautii Zindagii Kay is created and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Hina played the villain, Komolika for a few months. After her exit, actor Aamna Sharif took over the role.

“fr sure it will rock,” Aamna commented on Hina’s post. Other fans also like the video. “Lol komo fever is still everywhere,” wrote one. “You’re my favorite,” wrote another.

Hina is also under the coronavirus lockdown like the rest of the country and she has started sketching to portray the present situation of the country. Recently, Hina took to Instagram where she shared a sketch resembling a map of India, tied with a lock and chain.“My next sketch inspired by the current situation of our beloved country. This picture will communicate more than a thousand words and stories rather. This is the time when India is facing another difficult challenge,” She wrote alongside the image.

