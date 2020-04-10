Twitter thread suggests this Bollywood cast for Money Heist. What do you think?

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 13:35 IST

The Internet has found this new thing to obsess about and we’re sure most of you have seen or heard about it. Quizzes, intense discussions, tweets, messages - social media is flooded with posts about a certain ‘professor’ and his plot for a heist. Of course, we’re talking about the popular Spanish Netflix-series, Money Heist.

Social media is abuzz with several theories and character analysis on the show. Amid this, a series of tweets may answer one of the much asked questions regarding the series - which actors could be cast if Money Heist was recreated in Bollywood.

Posted by Twitter user Sahil Bhalerao, the tweets give a sketch of the actors who may look great in the roles of the various characters from the series.

Cue the introductory suspense music and picture these actors in place of the main characters in the series.

Starting with the mastermind, here’s Shah Rukh Khan as the Professor. The resemblance is uncanny, so who else but our King Khan to pull off the lead role. No we’re not drooling, you are!

Thread- If Money Heist was made in India..

Shahrukh khan as professor pic.twitter.com/jKfVAafQTC — Sahil Bhalerao ✨ (@Tera_saa) April 8, 2020

Moving on to the tough and aggressive Raquel, who else than the super versatile Kareena Kapoor Khan to portray the role.

kareena kapoor as Raquel pic.twitter.com/aeFTgYT5ZH — Sahil Bhalerao ✨ (@Tera_saa) April 8, 2020

The storyteller as well as emotionally challenged character of Tokyo is being conferred to Priyanka Chopra by the Twitter user.

Priyanka chopra as Tokio.. pic.twitter.com/iCy4LsFmMS — Sahil Bhalerao ✨ (@Tera_saa) April 8, 2020

The role of Rio goes to actor Jim Sarbh and the role of Berlin to Kay Kay Menon. Frankly, after watching Special Ops, we can actually imagine Menon as the second in command and the professor’s left hand.

Jim sarbh as Rio pic.twitter.com/afxi3EuiZo — Sahil Bhalerao ✨ (@Tera_saa) April 8, 2020

Kay Kay Menon as Berlin pic.twitter.com/EafOePxumk — Sahil Bhalerao ✨ (@Tera_saa) April 8, 2020

Here are the other characters suggested by the Twitter user:

Ananya pande as Nairobi pic.twitter.com/QM9PsaP5ec — Sahil Bhalerao ✨ (@Tera_saa) April 8, 2020

Imran khan as Denver pic.twitter.com/I6AHVRczxB — Sahil Bhalerao ✨ (@Tera_saa) April 8, 2020

Rishi Kapoor as moscow pic.twitter.com/f5RC01D6Tb — Sahil Bhalerao ✨ (@Tera_saa) April 8, 2020

Anupam Khair as Arturo pic.twitter.com/W3NpyytZWE — Sahil Bhalerao ✨ (@Tera_saa) April 8, 2020

So, this is one Twitter user’s opinion. If you love the show and would like its Bollywood remake, why don’t you come up with your versions of a Bollywood Money Heist? Till then, Bella Ciao!