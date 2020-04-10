e-paper
Twitter thread suggests this Bollywood cast for Money Heist. What do you think?

A series of tweets may answer one of the much asked questions regarding the series - which actors could be cast if Money Heist was recreated in Bollywood.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 10, 2020 13:35 IST
The tweets give a sketch of the actors who may look great in the roles of the various characters from the series.
The Internet has found this new thing to obsess about and we’re sure most of you have seen or heard about it. Quizzes, intense discussions, tweets, messages - social media is flooded with posts about a certain ‘professor’ and his plot for a heist. Of course, we’re talking about the popular Spanish Netflix-series, Money Heist.

Social media is abuzz with several theories and character analysis on the show. Amid this, a series of tweets may answer one of the much asked questions regarding the series - which actors could be cast if Money Heist was recreated in Bollywood.

Posted by Twitter user Sahil Bhalerao, the tweets give a sketch of the actors who may look great in the roles of the various characters from the series.

Cue the introductory suspense music and picture these actors in place of the main characters in the series.

Starting with the mastermind, here’s Shah Rukh Khan as the Professor. The resemblance is uncanny, so who else but our King Khan to pull off the lead role. No we’re not drooling, you are!

Moving on to the tough and aggressive Raquel, who else than the super versatile Kareena Kapoor Khan to portray the role.

The storyteller as well as emotionally challenged character of Tokyo is being conferred to Priyanka Chopra by the Twitter user.

The role of Rio goes to actor Jim Sarbh and the role of Berlin to Kay Kay Menon. Frankly, after watching Special Ops, we can actually imagine Menon as the second in command and the professor’s left hand.

Here are the other characters suggested by the Twitter user:

So, this is one Twitter user’s opinion. If you love the show and would like its Bollywood remake, why don’t you come up with your versions of a Bollywood Money Heist? Till then, Bella Ciao!

