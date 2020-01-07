Hardik Pandya joins Natasa Stankovic’s family for dinner, she shares adorable selfie with cricketer. See pics

tv

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 12:50 IST

TV actor and dancer Natasa Stankovic, who got engaged to cricketer Hardik Pandya on the New Year’s Day, went on a dinner outing with him and her parents ahead of the eve of Orthodox Christmas. Natasha and Hardik along with her parents were spotted at a suburban restaurant in Mumbai on Monday night.

Natasa also shared a picture from the day in her Instagram stories, showing her leaning on Hardik’s chest while looking towards the camera. She also wished her fans and friends “Happy Orthodox Christmas” and wrote “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and do not lean on your understand.”

Natasa Stankovic shared a selfie with Hardik Pandya on Instagram.

Hardik had shared pictures from his romantic proposal to Natasa on Instagram, with the caption, “Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged.” Natasa had also posted more glimpses of their kiss, the engagement cake and the romantic setting on a yacht in Dubai including a live musician on deck. She captioned the pictures and videos, “Forever yes @hardikpandya93.”

Hardik’s friends and family were also surprised by their sudden engagement. The all-rounder’s father Himanshu told Bombay Times in an interview, “Natasa is a very nice girl, and we have met her in Mumbai on a number of occasions. We knew that they were going on a vacation to Dubai, but had no clue that they were going to get engaged. This took us by surprise. We came to know about it after they got engaged.”

Team India captain Virat Kohli, who tied the knot with actress Anushka Sharma in 2017, was also surprised by his teammate’s engagement. He had reacted to the announcement, saying, “Congratulations H. What a pleasant surprise. Wish you guys great times ahead. God bless.”

Hardik had earlier teased his fans by sharing a picture from their New Year celebrations in Dubai. Posting a picture of himself holding hands with Natasa, he wrote, “Starting the year with my firework.”

Natasa had participated on dance reality Nach Baliye with ex-boyfriend Aly Goni. He had reacted to the announcement of her engagement by dropping heart emojis to her post in the comments section.

