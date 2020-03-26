Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic cuddle up with pet pooch during lockdown, see adorable pic

tv

Former Bigg Boss contestant Natasa Stankovic is spending quality time with her fiancé and cricketer Hardik Pandya during the coronavirus lockdown. She took to her Instagram account a loved-up picture of the two of them cuddled up with their pet dog in bed.

Natasa wrote in her caption, “#stayhomestaysafe #quarantine @hardikpandya93.” The post has already garnered more than 2,50,000 likes in less than a day. Fans showered love on the couple in the comments section. “My babies,” one Instagram user wrote. “Made for each other,” another commented. “Omggg you guysssss,” another wrote. Many also dropped heart emojis on the post.

Hardik and Natasa are currently in self-isolation together, along with his brother Krunal Pandya and sister-in-law Pankhuri Sharma. On the day of the janta curfew (March 22), Hardik shared a boomerang video of the four of them saluting medical professionals and other essential service providers who continue to work during the coronavirus pandemic.

After a hush-hush romance, Hardik and Natasa got engaged in Dubai on New Year 2020. He proposed on a yacht, with a live band playing romantic songs in the background. After she said yes, they cut a ring box-shaped cake with ‘HP loves NATS’ written on it.

Hardik and Natasa shared pictures and videos of the dreamy proposal on their Instagram accounts. “Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged,” he wrote, while her post was captioned, “Forever yes @hardikpandya93.”

In an earlier interview, Hardik’s father Himanshu Pandya said that the engagement took them by surprise. “Natasa is a very nice girl, and we have met her in Mumbai on a number of occasions. We knew that they were going on a vacation to Dubai, but had no clue that they were going to get engaged. This took us by surprise. We came to know about it after they got engaged,” he said, adding that the couple had not zeroed in on a wedding date yet.

