Vicky Kaushal flaunts new haircut by brother Sunny, says he is in demand now. See pics

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 08:37 IST

Vicky Kaushal is in lockdown at home like the rest of the country and got a haircut from his actor brother Sunny. The actor shared a glimpse of his new haircut on Instagram with due credit to his sibling.

Sharing the picture of himself, he wrote, “#QuarantineCut by @sunsunnykhez.” The actor later took to his Instagram stories to share a picture of Sunny with the crown emoji.

Sunny Kaushal giving Vicky a haircut (left), Vicky crowned his brother after getting a haircut.

Many of his fans and friends were impressed by the work done by Sunny. Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar found the look to be similar to that of Peaky Blinders character Thomas Shelby and wrote, “Thomas Shelby is that youuuu??” Filmmaker Mozez Singh also wrote, “Booking an appointment with @sunsunnykhez once this is over.”

His fans loved Vicky’s intense gaze and couldn’t stop praising the new photo. A fan wrote, “Look at those intense eyes.” Another wrote, “I’d call that haircut the ‘Mona Lisa’ cause it’s a piece of art.”

Vicky is also using his Instagram to document his time in the kitchen, and was recently seen honing his omelette flipping skills in the kitchen with the help of Sunny. He posted several videos from his many attempts at flipping the omelette the right way until he finally got it.

Vicky had earlier shared a photograph of himself lazing on a couch and captioned it with a couch and a potato emojis. But what caught the eye was Sunny’s comment.

Seeing the picture, Sunny, who was in the mood for a banter, told Vicky that their mother wanted them to do some dusting. “Uth ja!! Mummy bol rahi hai pankhe saaf ho gaye, ab dusting karni hai... (Get up! Mummy says the fans are clean, so get going with the dusting now),” Sunny commented. Sunny was teasing Vicky about his earlier post where he mentioned he had been busy cleaning fans.

On the work front, Vicky will be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham Singh next. The film is slated to release in January 2021 as of now. He will also be seen playing Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in a biographical drama directed by Meghna Gulzar, which is also slated to open next year. He also plays Aurangzeb in Karan Johar’s Takht.

