Kartik Aaryan showered with marriage proposals, one asks for his advance booking

Actor Kartik Aaryan is basking in the success of his latest film Luka Chuppi, which is nearing the Rs 100 crore mark. The actor is not just being showered with appreciation but also with marriage proposals.

On being asked about the same, Kartik told Pinkvilla, “Rishtey aate rehte hain shaadi ke liye. Mummy ko phone aate hain kabhi toh (marriage proposals continue to come in. Mummy sometimes gets calls as well).”

He said, “Just a little while ago, there was this guy who called my mom directly. We didn’t know him and I don’t know how he got my mom’s number but he called her directly, saying Kartik ki shaadi karani hai meri behen se. My mother just said that Kartik isn’t interested in marrying right now. He is very much focussed on his career and on top of that, I don’t know who you are. But that man wouldn’t take no for an answer. He said agar abhi nahi kar raha hai, toh bhi chalega, chaar saal baad bhi ho chahe, aap abhi se block kar lo, as if koi advance booking ho (If he is not ready to marry right now, he may want to settle down after four years but you block him now )”.

Kartik has been enjoying a lot of female attention and among his biggest admirers is Sara Ali Khan. The actor had confessed having a crush on Kartik and had expressed her desire to go on a date with him. The two are now starring together in Imtiaz Ali’s next film and have wrapped up the first shooting schedule. The film is said to be the sequel to Imtiaz’s 2009 film Love Aaj Kal.

Sara had also shared a picture with Kartik on her Instagram with the caption, “Honoured, grateful and uncontrollably excited to be a part of Imtiaz Ali ‘s next! Starring @kartikaaryan & @randeephooda releasing on 14th Feb,2020. Presented by Jio Studios @imtiazaliofficial @reliance.entertainment @wearewsf @maddockfilms. Shoot in progress‼ Imtiaz Ali”

The two recently made headlines when Sara shared a picture of herself with her Filmfare Award for Best Debut and Kartik commented on the post, “Congratulations Sara. Ab toh coffee se kaam nahi chalega, Dilli mein party karte hain!”

Kartik will also be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside two female leads, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey.

