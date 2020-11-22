Katrina Kaif undertakes Covid-19 test with a smile before beginning work, says ‘safety first’. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 14:44 IST

Katrina Kaif is back to work and has shared proof of her undertaking all precautions amid coronavirus pandemic. The Bharat actor undertook Covid-19 test before beginning work and shared a video of the same on Instagram.

Sharing the video, the actor wrote, “It’s gotta be done - testing for shoot #safetyfirst ( very important instructions from Danny “always smile”. She could be seen in a simple white dress and no makeup as she took the test. A voice said “always smile” following which the actor slightly smile while taking the test.

The actor recently returned from Maldives after an exotic photoshoot. The actor took to Instagram and shared that she had a five-day-long vacation with her team in the Maldives.

Earlier this month, Katrina shared a picture sporting a face shield, a mask, and a thin robe to protect herself from Covid-19. In the snap, the actor is seen in an all back ensemble as she covered herself with a robe while striking a pose for the lens. The actor captioned the post as, “Safety first (a masked emoji) outfits not bad either (along with a slightly smiling face emoji).

Katrina will now be seen with Phone Bhoot, opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The comedy film will be directed by Gurmmeet Singh of Mirzapur fame.

Also read: Akshay Kumar asking for Rs 500 crore is ‘absurd and unwarranted’, says YouTuber slapped with defamation notice

Katrina was set to witness the release of Sooryavanshi in March this year but the film was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. She will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in the Rohity Shetty film. It is now scheduled to hit theatres in the first quarter of 2021.

She is also prepping for her next with Ali Abbas Zafar. The filmmaker has temporarily shifted to Dubai along with his team to work on the two-part superhero film series with an international team.

Follow @htshowbiz for more