e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Katrina has already started her physical prep for the superhero films: Ali Abbas Zafar

Katrina has already started her physical prep for the superhero films: Ali Abbas Zafar

The Tiger Zinda Hai filmmaker, along with his team, has temporarily shifted to Dubai to work on the two-part superhero film series with an international team.

bollywood Updated: Oct 03, 2020 00:25 IST
Prashant Singh
Prashant Singh
Katrina Kaif and filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar have already worked together in films such as Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat.
Katrina Kaif and filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar have already worked together in films such as Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat.
         

Since mid-March (when lockdown first came into force), Bollywood actors have been hardly at work. But come 2021, and Katrina Kaif will embark on a special project -- her two-part superhero film, which will be helmed by Sultan director, Ali Abbas Zafar. “If everything goes well, we should start rolling sometime in January,” he says, adding: “Katrina has already started her physical prep. But she has a few other commitments to wrap up before starting work on the superhero films.”

View this post on Instagram

🌊 💙

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Interestingly, Zafar and his team has temporarily shifted to Dubai to work on the same series. “Yes, right now, I -- along with my team -- is working out of Dubai. The reason being: an international team is working with us on the series but due to the Covid-19 induced travel restrictions, it wouldn’t have been easy for them to fly in-and-out of India. So, in order for things to function smoothly, we have been stationed here,” the Tiger Zinda Hai (TZH) tells us from Dubai.

Zafar, who has worked with Kaif in films such as Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, TZH and Bharat, calls it “a very special project for all of us.” “Right now, we are busy with the release of Khaali Peeli. Then, there’s also a web show, Tandav that we are really excited about. It’s a really different format, but at the same time, also creatively liberating,” he says.

top news
Delhi’s record of 150 deaths due to fire in 2019 is highest in last 5 years
Delhi’s record of 150 deaths due to fire in 2019 is highest in last 5 years
Hathras gangrape, midnight cremation and protests across nation: All you need to know
Hathras gangrape, midnight cremation and protests across nation: All you need to know
IPL 2020: Priyam Garg stars as Sunrisers Hyderabad get the better of Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2020: Priyam Garg stars as Sunrisers Hyderabad get the better of Chennai Super Kings
End crisis of justice: Kailash Satyarthi tweets to PM Modi amid Hathras protests
End crisis of justice: Kailash Satyarthi tweets to PM Modi amid Hathras protests
‘Would’ve sacked army chief...’: Imran Khan takes on Nawaz Sharif
‘Would’ve sacked army chief...’: Imran Khan takes on Nawaz Sharif
Now actor Akshat’s family wants Bihar police to probe his death in Mumbai
Now actor Akshat’s family wants Bihar police to probe his death in Mumbai
Yogi Adityanath suspends Hathras SP, wants narco-analysis tests
Yogi Adityanath suspends Hathras SP, wants narco-analysis tests
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesCSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In