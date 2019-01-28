Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan’s song from Lukka Chuppi gets an Akshay Kumar twist. Watch video

Actor Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s Lukka Chuppi is gearing up for release and the actors have come up with a fun idea to promote it. Helping the two lead actors, Akshay Kumar gave one of their promotional videos an interesting twist by being a part of it.

Kriti and Kartik dance to one of the film’s songs which is slated to release on Tuesday. The two dance to a few lines and in the end Akshay also joins in to do the hook step. The song is a new version of Akshay’s hit original from Aflatoon, Ye Khabar Chapwado Akhbaar Mein.

Kriti, who shared the video captioned it, “Poster lagenge fir ek baar, jab saath hoge KHILADI @akshaykumar !! Thankk you Akshay Sir!! You are the bestt!! #PosterLagwaDo Out Tomorrow at 11am. Stay Tuned.”

Kriti also shared another video of herself and Kartik in which the two are seen having a conversation about all the gossip that gets printed about Kartik and his many girlfriends. She captioned the video, “Poster bhi lagenge, khabar bhi chapegi. Get ready for #LukaChuppi’s #PosterSong! Out Tomorrow.”

Lukka Chuppi is a film about a couple who want to live together before they decide to say ‘I do’ and in the process the two lie about being married to their families. Interestingly, their parents find out that the two ‘eloped to get married’ when in real, the two had only lied to get a place to stay together. The trailer of the film received a positive response from audiences who took to social media to appreciate the humour in the trailer.

Lukka Chuppi, produced by Dinesh Vijan is directed by Laxman Utekar and is slated to release on March 1 and the film also stars Aparshakti Khurana in a pivotal role.

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 19:30 IST