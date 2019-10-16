Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is 21: Karan Johar celebrates milestone, 7 interesting facts about the Shah Rukh, Kajol, Rani Mukerji film

bollywood

Karan Johar is celebrating 21 years of his romantic blockbuster Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji in lead roles. An effervescent romance that brought a faux Riverdale to India with SRK as Archie Andrews of sorts, the film has achieved iconic status over the years. It is often referenced, often commented on and it is impossible to take away the effect the film -- or the brand of filmmaking -- had on Indian cinema.

Karan took to Twitter on the occasion to celebrate the film that established him as a director, “Firsts are always special! The cast, crew, music & the heart & soul of this film was all in the right place. Thank you for making this journey a timeless one even after 21yrs!#21YearsOfClassicKKHH.” Here are some very interesting facts about the film:

Firsts are always special! The cast, crew, music & the heart & soul of this film was all in the right place❤️ Thank you for making this journey a timeless one even after 21yrs! #21YearsOfClassicKKHH @iamsrk @itsKajolD #RaniMukerji @BeingSalmanKhan @apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies pic.twitter.com/p8OpdLX8AD — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 16, 2019

A lot has happened in these 21 years. Karan -- a multi-hyphenate personality and a power centre in Bollywood -- has even spoken about a possible reboot. On the 21st anniversary of KKHH, as it is popularly known, here are some interesting facts about the film.

Karan Johar’s wants these actors in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai reboot

A few months ago, Karan had expressed his desire to see Alia Bhatt play the role of Anjali in he Kuch Kuch Hota Hai reboot. Speaking at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Karan said, “On my wishlist would be Ranveer Singh as Rahul, he has that mad intensity as Shah Rukh Khan; Alia Bhatt as Anjali -- she has the spunk and Janhvi Kapoor as Tina because she has the poise and balance of the part.”

Aishwarya Rai, Tabu, Urmila Matondkar rejected the film

Karan had revealed at the event that he had approached all from Aishwarya Rai, Urmila Matondkar to Tabu for the film, only to be turned down by them. “Ash was the only one who was polite to call me back.” he had said.

Reema Lagoo, Kajol and Himani Shivpuri in a still from the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Aditya Chopra recommended Rani Mukerji’s name

Karan Johar had revealed at the event that “it took months to cast for Rani’s part after Aditya Chopra recommended me her name.” Rani played Shah Rukh Khan’s wife in the film, who dies soon after giving birth to their daughter named after his best friend Anjali (Kajol).

Shah Rukh Khan called it a ‘crap story’

Shah Rukh had said during the 20th anniversary celebration of the film, “Karan came and narrated an utterly nonsense crap story to me; which is certainly not the one that finally you people saw in the film. In his strange way Karan, the man with many words, tried to impress me with his crap story. So yes, I really did not understand the story when I signed in and I am glad that I did not get into the story and just went ahead with the conviction of Karan, otherwise the film would have not been the way it came out.”

Rani Mukerji in a still from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai song, Koi Mil Gaya.

Rani Mukerji’s short dress was altered to make her look hot

According to a report in IANS, Rani’s short dress in the song Koi Mil Gaya was created by designer Manish Malhotra and was originally knee-length. However, Karan wanted a hot look for her in the movie and got it altered. Both Karan and Manish were shocked when they saw her perform so comfortably in the very short dress.

Anupam Kher and Archana Puran Singh in a still from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Archana Puran Singh and Anupam Kher’s romantic scene was cut out

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Archana had revealed that there was one scene from the narration which never made it to the film. She said, “where Malhotra (Anupam Kher) and Ms Braganza would meet at the railway station after many years and they have both greyed. The song playing in the background would have been Waqt Ne Kia Kaisa Sitam. That would have been the culmination of their romance. We never shot it because the film had stretched quite long.”

Cast members received welcome notes and flowers on every schedule

Farida Jalal once told HT, “Karan had his own way of explaining a scene. He would emote every scene, which he does even now! It was so much fun.” She added, “At every schedule, we were greeted with flowers and a welcome note. It was a very special film.”

