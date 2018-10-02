Kunal Kapoor calls out the film industry to stand up against sexual harassment

Actor Kunal Kapoor feels it is high time the film industry stands up against issues like sexual harassment at workplace.

Interacting with the media during the announcement of the Adarsh Navratri Utsav 2018 on Monday here, Kunal reacted to Bollywood’s #MeToo moment and joined many other celebrities who have come out in support of former beauty queen and actor Tanushree Dutta who alleged that she faced sexual harassment at the hands of actor Nana Patekar during the shooting of a film song in 2008.

Kunal said: “It’s high time our industry stands up against this sort of exploitation that happens here. There should be more rules and regulation to deal with this issue not only for women but also for men because I don’t think it’s about gender.

“I think it’s mostly about power and this power can be misused by a man or a woman against any one.

“More rules must be put in place in the industry to make sure that things like these don’t happen again and again.”

Many Bollywood celebrities including Farhan Akthar, Swara Bhasker, Sonam Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna, Varun Dhawan, Hansal Mehta, Taapsee Pannu and Priyanka Chopra have already spoken out in support of Tanushree.

Talking about his upcoming projects, Kunal said: “I have signed three films. They all are very exciting projects but as of now I can’t speak about the projects.

“All three will be announced in October and I will start shooting from November and all through to March 2019.

Kunal was last seen in Reema Kagti’s Gold which released in August.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Oct 02, 2018 11:37 IST