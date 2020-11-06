e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Maharaja of Nalagarh hosts sumptuous dinner for Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli Chandel shares photos and video

Maharaja of Nalagarh hosts sumptuous dinner for Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli Chandel shares photos and video

Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel were the special guests of a dinner party hosted by the Maharaja of Nalagarh, Vijayendra Singh, in Manali. See pictures and a video here.

bollywood Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 17:04 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Maharaja of Nalagarh hosted a dinner party for Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel.
The Maharaja of Nalagarh hosted a dinner party for Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel.
         

Kangana Ranaut’s sister and manager Rangoli Chandel gave fans a glimpse of their fun-filled evening with the Maharaja of Nalagarh, Vijayendra Singh. He hosted a dinner for the actor and her family in Manali.

Rangoli took to Instagram to share pictures and a video from the intimate gathering. In one of the photos, Kangana and everyone else could be seen seated around a bonfire. “Maharaja of Nalagarh Vijayendra Singh a dear family friend hosted dinner for Kangana and us in Manali, such a gracious and wonderful host, many thanks,” the post was captioned.

 

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police have summoned Kangana and Rangoli on November 10, after they were accused of ‘trying to create hatred and communal tension’ through their tweets. This is the second summons issued to the sisters, as they were earlier busy with the wedding preparations of their brother.

Last month, a Bandra metropolitan court directed the Mumbai Police to file an FIR against Kangana and Rangoli, based on a private complaint by casting director and fitness trainer Munnawarali Sayyed that accused them of ‘trying to create hatred and communal tension’.

“On prima facie perusal of complaint and submissions… I found the cognizable offence has been committed by the accused. Total allegations are based upon comment on electronic media — Twitter and interviews. The accused used social media like Twitter. The thorough investigation is necessary by the expert… search and seizure is necessary in this case,” metropolitan magistrate Jaydeo Khule had said in his order.

Kangana flew to Chennai last month to resume shooting for Thalaivi, which was stalled due to the pandemic. She will be seen as former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa in the biopic, directed by AL Vijay.

In the last few days, Kangana has been busy with workshops for Sarvesh Mewara’s Tejas, in which she will be seen playing an Indian Air Force pilot. The film will go on floors in December.

