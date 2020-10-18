e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut jokes about sister Rangoli Chandel borrowing her saree and not returning it: ‘It’s called seizing’

Kangana Ranaut jokes about sister Rangoli Chandel borrowing her saree and not returning it: ‘It’s called seizing’

Kangana Ranaut quipped that her sister, Rangoli Chandel, borrowing her saree and not returning it was not an example of sustainable fashion but was, in fact, ‘seizing’.

bollywood Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 20:05 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kangana Ranaut joked about Rangoli Chandel borrowing her saree and not returning it.
Kangana Ranaut joked about Rangoli Chandel borrowing her saree and not returning it.(Instagram/rangoli_r_chandel and Facebook/taneirasarees)
         

Rangoli Chandel, the sister and manager of Kangana Ranaut, was seen wearing one of the actor’s sarees at a family function. Kangana joked that it is not sustainable fashion but ‘seizing’, as Rangoli borrowed the saree and promised to return it after wearing it once but failed to keep her word.

“Sustainable fashion is when you repeat your own clothes but when your sister borrows your favourite clothes and promises to wear only once and never returns it’s called seizing,” Kangana wrote, sharing a news article which called it ‘sustainable fashion’.

Rangoli was seen wearing Kangana’s saree at their brother Aksht’s Badhai, a traditional Himachali pre-wedding ceremony organised by the maternal grandparents, in Mandi. The actor had shared a video from the ritual in which she, Rangoli and the other women of the house were seen applying turmeric on him.

 
 
View this post on Instagram

.... And it continued !! ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Rangoli Chandel (@rangoli_r_chandel) on

 

“Aaj mere bhai Aksht ki Badhai ki kuch tasveerein. Badhai Himachal ki ek parampara hai. Shaadi ka pehle nimantran mama ke ghar diya jaata hai. Aksht ki shaadi November mein hai. Aaj se sabko nimantran diye jayenge isliye ise Badhai kehte hai (I am sharing a few pictures of my brother Aksht’s Badhai ceremony. In Himachal, it is a tradition that the first invite is sent to the maternal uncle. Aksht’s wedding is in November. The invites will now be sent to everyone. This is called Badhai ceremony),” she had captioned the video.

 

Also read: Aditya Narayan confirms Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s wedding, invitation card leaked

Last month, Kangana shared two pictures on Twitter, and talked about how she was ‘laughed at’ as a child for her sartorial choices. She shared her journey from being considered a ‘village clown’ to sitting in the front rows of the London, Paris and New York fashion weeks.

“When I was a little girl I decorated myself with pearls, cut my own hair, wore thigh high socks and heels. People laughed at me. From being a village clown to attending front rows of London, Paris, New York Fashion weeks I realised fashion is nothing but freedom of expression,” she wrote.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Democracy passing through most difficult time’: Sonia Gandhi attacks Centre
‘Democracy passing through most difficult time’: Sonia Gandhi attacks Centre
‘Covid-19 deaths in India could have exceeded 25 lakh in August’
‘Covid-19 deaths in India could have exceeded 25 lakh in August’
Lockie Ferguson stars as KKR beat SRH via Super Over
Lockie Ferguson stars as KKR beat SRH via Super Over
‘B-team of BJP, vote splitters’: Tejashwi’s veiled attack on LJP
‘B-team of BJP, vote splitters’: Tejashwi’s veiled attack on LJP
‘Very tough, uncertain’: Experts on path to restart Jet Airways
‘Very tough, uncertain’: Experts on path to restart Jet Airways
Covid-19 community transmission occurred in some districts: Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 community transmission occurred in some districts: Harsh Vardhan
IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP Live: MI again in trouble after de Kock departs
IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP Live: MI again in trouble after de Kock departs
‘May have to leave the country if I lose’: US President Donald Trump
‘May have to leave the country if I lose’: US President Donald Trump
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In