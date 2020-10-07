Rangoli Chandel slams Shabana Azmi’s comments against Kangana Ranaut, tells her to ‘stick to acting and poetry’

bollywood

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 09:12 IST

Kangana Ranaut’s sister-manager, Rangoli Chandel has responded to recent comments made by Shabana Azmi, where the veteran actor had spoken about Kangana’s ‘desire to stay in the news’.

In an Instagram story, Rangoli wrote, “Here comes the suicide gang!!! Dear Shabana ji I have few questions for you and your husband. Why don’t you both also stick to your respective acting and poetry? Why do you guys actively participate in anti-India politics? To remain in headlines? Or you feel for certain issues? If your anti India agendas are genuine then why can’t her pro India agendas be genuine as well? Why different rules for her and different for you? @azmishabana18.”

In recent months, Kangana has commented on every development in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case -- from mental health and suicide, to drug abuse in the industry. Her comments have been condemned for their perceived self-serving nature by several people in the industry.

Also read: Shabana Azmi on why Kangana Ranaut makes ‘outrageous statements’: ‘She fears the day when she will no longer be in headlines’

Shabana in an interview to Mumbai Mirror had said, “Kangana has started believing in her own myth. She says she taught feminism to the film industry, she taught it nationalism. I’m glad she spelled that out because nobody else had noticed! I think she fears the day when she will no longer be in the headlines and so has to keep making outrageous statements to stay in the news. Poor girl, why doesn’t she just do what she is best at, which is acting.”

Previously, Rangoli had claimed that Shabana’s husband, lyricist Javed Akhtar, had ‘threatened’ Kangana and told her to apologise to Hrithik Roshan for comments she’d made about him.

Follow @htshowbiz for more