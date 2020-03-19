Milind Soman’s wife Ankita deals with wanderlust in times of coronavirus by posting throwback vacation pics

bollywood

Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar is feeling grumpy and sassy amid coronavirus lockdown and is going through throwback pictures from their many vacations. She has shared romantic pictures from their desert vacation in Jaisalmer to make herself feel better.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, she wrote, “#travitude - when you start to feel grumpy and sassy cause you miss travelling. So you gotta look back at the old pictures to make yourself feel better. How are you coping with #socialdistancing? #traveltuesday #tuesdayvibes #love #throwback #memories #millennialwayoflife.”

In the picture, Milind and Ankita are seen holding a wine glass amid a romantic setting in the middle of the dessert while sitting under the open sky and staring into each other’s eyes.

The fans of the two loved the pictures and showered the post with love. A fan reacted, “Pure love and blissful souls best couples.” Another wrote, “So original, so natural you two are.” One more commented, “Love in time of Corona!”

However, coronavirus outbreak didn’t stop Ankita from going for a run. She went on to share a picture from her running session and wrote, “Woke up late and ran a 10k at 11:20 am. Baked by the heat though. Like the husband says, ‘Just run, what’s time gotta do with it’. Why are the good old sitcoms so much fun?! Just can’t stop watching! hence the late nights. Anyway the point is, stay active y’all #stayfit #stayactive #runningintimeofcovid19 #runninggirl #fitgirl #thursdaymotivation @milindrunning.”

Meanwhile, Milind has been bingeing on fruits and vegetables to keep himself healthy. Ankita shared a glimpse of him munching a carrot and captioned it, “My carrot eating bunny rabbit.”

Milind and Ankita have emerged as an inspiration for their fans due to their devotion for fitness and often run several kilometres together as part of their fitness regime. He says fitness must start in the mind and had writte in one of his recent posts, “Why do we say Fitness and health is beyond ‘physical’? Fitness is not only about how far you can run or how much weight you can lift, but more importantly, how well you can live your life in a positive manner. We have always known the mind is powerful, but very few have really tested it. Due to a lack of focus and discipline, it still remains our weakest link, when it comes to living life to the full. It is only with a fit, healthy and positive mind, free of of the negative impact of fear, insecurity, confusion and self doubt, that you can begin to achieve your true potential.”

He added, “The body on the other hand, as long as we take good care of it, is capable of incredible things, without any conscious thought. Blood circulation, hormonal balance, levels of salts and minerals, temperature, all are maintained by the body effortlessly. It is capable of creating new life. Fitness must start in the mind, with the development of awareness, discipline, understanding and will power. With respect for the self and the body. When the mind and body are able to work together, without conflict, we are capable of genius in every aspect of our lives. For me, running is the first step towards this ideal state.”

