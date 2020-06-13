‘Mother hits it out of the park again,’ says Twinkle Khanna as Kenneth Branagh, Christopher Nolan heap praise on Dimple Kapadia

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 11:16 IST

Bollywood actor Twinkle Khanna has responded to the appreciation showered on her mother and actor Dimple Kapadia by filmmaker Christopher Nolan and actor-filmmker Kenneth Branagh. Dimple makes her Hollywood debut with Christopher Nolan’s Tenet.

Sharing a news item about Kenneth Branagh saying that Nolan and Tenet actor John David Washington were ‘thrilled ‘with Dimple, Twinkle tweeted, “Mother hits it out of the park once again!”

“There was a huge amount of excitement when we knew she was flying in and she pronounced herself very nervous. But then we heard about a rehearsal that she had with Christopher Nolan and John David Washington, and they both came away and said, ‘Well, if that’s nervous, I don’t know what calm is’.” the actor told a publication.

“Because she was perfect and quite awesomely brilliant as far as they were concerned and also completely gracious and delightful with the crew. So she made a tremendous impression,” the 59-year-old actor added.

Branagh, who saw the release of his movie Artemis Fowl on Disney+ Plus this Friday, revealed that Kapadia has a pivotal role in Tenet. “She’s got a really smashing part in ‘Tenet’. I know that our master director, Mr Nolan, was thrilled with her and our leading man, John David Washington was completely in love with her by the time they finished working together,” Branagh told PTI.

In a recent tweet, Twinkle had shared a picture of her daughter and wrote, “We read together each afternoon. Often we write stories,illustrate them.I haven’t told her school has officially ended and we can discard this hour meant for math and spellings.We hold on to this time,learning how to turn the pockets of our imagination inside out #TheGiftOfTime.”

We read together each afternoon. Often we write stories,illustrate them.I haven’t told her school has officially ended and we can discard this hour meant for math and spellings.We hold on to this time,learning how to turn the pockets of our imagination inside out #TheGiftOfTime pic.twitter.com/hlNy7heQpE — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) June 11, 2020

Tenet is an espionage epic starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson as agents who set out to prevent World War III. Other plot details have been kept strictly under wraps, although the trailer seems to suggest an element of time manipulation. When the first trailer of Tenet dropped online, Twinkle showered praise on Dimple, calling her ‘Superwoman’. “‘Look! Up in the sky! It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s Superwoman!’ The iconic Superman line altered for Mother as she always sets the bar sky-high. #tenet,” she tweeted, tweaking the oft-quoted line from Adventures of Superman.

