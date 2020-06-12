Step inside Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna’s Mumbai home, a green paradise for nature lovers

bollywood

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 17:58 IST

If you love being close to plants and the beauty of nature, chances are that Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s will be your favourite celebrity home. Their sea-facing Mumbai home is gorgeous with its lush gardens, thick and bountiful bougainvillea bushes, indoor ponds, banana leaves masking the windows and interiors that infuse life into the space.

Akshay and Twinkle’s home is located in Juhu and they are next door neighbours to Hrithik Roshan. “Living by the sea is wonderful. It’s nice to just sit on the parapet and watch the sunset,” Twinkle said in an interview to Vogue. The best-selling author loves to read books, write and spend time with her daughter while watching the sun sink into the sea every evening. She often shares pictures of her home on social media, making all those who follow her, jealous.

The couple’s duplex has the living area, kitchen, dining area and Akshay’s large closet on the first floor and while the second floor is for the bedrooms and Twinkle’s study. The garden is adorned with lush greenery all around. There is even a gorgeous little pond with blue tiles and cute, bright fish. Twinkle had recently shared an Instagram post about how she can turn any corner green. “Though a green thumb does sound like some sort of a fungal infection, I believe that I could possibly be the proud possessor of one,” she wrote.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor, producer Rhea Kapoor are waiting for lockdown to end: ‘On our way to get some cocktails after the lockdown’

Not just inside the house but also outdoors in the garden, Twinkle has decorated the entire space with large art pieces, statues and memorabilia she has collected over the years. There are Ganesha statues and some more eclectic ones that greet you in every corner and every doorstep.

Twinkle being an avid read, also loves to be surrounded by her books. There are many shelves full of books around the study and Twinkle loves to shared their pictures with her fans. “Clutter isn’t a bad thing. But you must organise your clutter so it looks neat: line it up according to a theme or colour, or intersperse it in your bookshelf,” she had said in the Vogue interview.

Follow @htshowbiz for more