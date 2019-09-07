e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 07, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Sep 07, 2019

Nargis Fakhri addresses her stage fright with stand-up act and boyfriend jokes, watch

Nargis Fakhri was brilliant when she took to the stage, addressing her stage fright and performed a stand-up comedy act, check out the video here.

bollywood Updated: Sep 07, 2019 19:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Nargis Fakhri during her performance on stage.
Nargis Fakhri during her performance on stage.
         

Actor Nargis Fakhri decided to deal with her stage fright by walking up to the stage, taking to the mike and performing as a stand-up comedian.

Sharing a video, Nargis told fans that she fears standing in front of people on the stage. Posting a video, she wrote, “My First ever stand up comedy setI have a fear of standing on stage in front of people. “Stage fright” i took a comedy class to help me build some confidence to get over this fear. My birthday is coming up and i wanted to make a list of things that scare me so i can beat the fear!! And now i will share it with you!This was me at my most vulnerable! I was shitting my pants up there but i did it! And i want to share my accomplishment with you all. Hope u like it and if you don’t that ok too.” She makes references to her boyfriend and cracks several jokes at his expense in the video.

Also read: Nargis Fakhri loses 9 kgs, shares her journey to becoming the ‘best version’ of herself

 Check it out here:

Nargis has earlier talked about her weakness and told DNA in an interview in 2016, “Stage fright, which I have… I know I seem confident and outgoing, but it’s a lie. It’s a mask I have to put on before facing the world. On stage, I get very nervous, I sweat, have palpitations, diarrhoea and have even vomited a few times, I can’t breathe. Someday I will get over it… Who knows?”

“Lot of people made fun of me when I was growing up in New York, so I developed a sense of humour. Kids are mean when they are young. I was chubby then and couldn’t dance well, so everyone made fun of me. Now I can tell people ‘Look at me! I can dance! Screw everyone,” she added.

Nargis Fakhri was last seen in a horror film called Amavas.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 19:11 IST

more from bollywood
trending topics
Chandrayaan 2Reliance Jio FiberHTLS 2019Virat KohliChhichhore reviewDeepika PadukoneAmitabh BachchanSteve SmithShahid KapoorAnti-terror lawUPSC recruitmentPriyanka ChopraChandigarh-Kochuvalli Express FireChandrayaan 2 Moon Landing
top news
    latest news
      don't miss