Nargis Fakhri addresses her stage fright with stand-up act and boyfriend jokes, watch

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 19:14 IST

Actor Nargis Fakhri decided to deal with her stage fright by walking up to the stage, taking to the mike and performing as a stand-up comedian.

Sharing a video, Nargis told fans that she fears standing in front of people on the stage. Posting a video, she wrote, “My First ever stand up comedy setI have a fear of standing on stage in front of people. “Stage fright” i took a comedy class to help me build some confidence to get over this fear. My birthday is coming up and i wanted to make a list of things that scare me so i can beat the fear!! And now i will share it with you!This was me at my most vulnerable! I was shitting my pants up there but i did it! And i want to share my accomplishment with you all. Hope u like it and if you don’t that ok too.” She makes references to her boyfriend and cracks several jokes at his expense in the video.

Nargis has earlier talked about her weakness and told DNA in an interview in 2016, “Stage fright, which I have… I know I seem confident and outgoing, but it’s a lie. It’s a mask I have to put on before facing the world. On stage, I get very nervous, I sweat, have palpitations, diarrhoea and have even vomited a few times, I can’t breathe. Someday I will get over it… Who knows?”

“Lot of people made fun of me when I was growing up in New York, so I developed a sense of humour. Kids are mean when they are young. I was chubby then and couldn’t dance well, so everyone made fun of me. Now I can tell people ‘Look at me! I can dance! Screw everyone,” she added.

Nargis Fakhri was last seen in a horror film called Amavas.

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 19:11 IST