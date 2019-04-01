Nargis Fakhri loses 20 kgs, shares her journey to becoming the ‘best version’ of herself

Actor Nargis Fakhri has undergone a massive body transformation in the last few months and shared her journey with her fans on social media. The actor’s last big release was Housefull 3 in 2016, which was followed by films such as Banjo, 5 Weddings and Amavas. The actor claims to have lost around 20 kgs and shared the news on Facebook with a collage of her ‘then and now’ pictures.

Nargis looks drastically different in the two pictures and captioned it, “Living life in the public eye can be very difficult sometimes. As much as it is a blessing, it also comes with its downside. Over the last 2 years, I’ve gained weight. On the left I weighed 178 lbs and on the right, I was 129. I have since lost 20 lbs through making lifestyle changes. If i can do it, so can you. Nurture your mind, body, and soul with positive thoughts and healthy choices. I’m going to bring you on this journey of becoming the best version of myself again, and i want you to join me on this journey too.”

The actor now regularly posts inspiring posts about leading a healthy lifestyle on her social media accounts. She had once shared a picture of herself with the caption, “Every day is an opportunity to work toward the life you want! It took countless hours, disappointments and stress to get to where I am, but I want you to know that working hard for what you want pays off! What are you working toward today? ... #bigdreams #keepdreaming #dreambig #workhard #liveharder #hustlehard #entreprenuer #feelempowered #bossbabe #powerofshe.”

Nargis made her Bollywood debut with Rockstar opposite Ranbir Kapoor in 2011. She went on to feature in films such as Varun Dhawan’s Main Tera Hero, John Abraham’s Madras Cafe and Emraan Hashmi’s Azhar. She has also delivered quite a few special dance numbers including Dhating Naach in Shahid Kapoor’s Phata Poster Nikhla Hero and Yaar Na Miley in Salman Khan’s Kick.

The actor is expected to be seen in Sanjay Dutt’s Torbaaz, which has been delayed for long. The film is being directed by Girish Malik and is based on child suicide bombers in Afghanistan.

She was rumoured to be dating Dhoom actor Uday Chopra a few years ago but the couple broke up after some time.

