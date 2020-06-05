Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother Shamas on niece filing sexual harassment case: ‘My younger brother being accused for no reason’

bollywood

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother Shamas Siddiqui has tweeted about the allegations of sexual harassment levelled by their niece at their youngest brother, Minazuddin. Shamas said ‘people’ are trying to taking advantage of the lockdown for their motives.

“Few people are doing illegal work by taking advantage of lockdown and using a name and chasing the media, especially after being absconded in the trial of the court,” he said. “I hope justice prevails and their warrants will be recalled as soon as the court opens! I have been busy writing my next film in the lockdown. It’s sad to hear such news of how someone is being defamed. Just after, I got in touch with my lawyers. I got to know that under the 7/8 POSCO act, the husband of the lady in the video has been accused and she has been accusing my younger brother Minazuddin for no reason but under someone’s influence,” he wrote in his tweets.

Talking about their niece, Shamas has told The Times of India, “She is the daughter of our brother who stays in Dehradun. She ran away from home at a minor age and married a boy; my brother had then filed a missing complaint to the connected police station.”

“This case was going on in Dehradun and then it went to the High Court, she showed fake school certificates to prove that she was not a minor. The matter also went to the Supreme Court and they returned the case of HC, this is a two year old case, pending since 2018,” he said.

“She had made the allegations against my younger brother Minaz in her previous statement but there was clearly no mention of Nawazuddin Siddiqui. But now she is involving Nawaz bhai,” Shamas said. “Aaliya (Nawazuddin’s estranged wife) and Nawaz bhai are already in controversy and now she (niece) is being instigated to do the illegal thing. There are arrest warrants against the girl and her husband from Uttarakhand HC because they never appeared for the court dates. A fine of Rs 20000 has been levied too and her husband has been charged with POCSO Act because she was a minor.”

On June 3, Nawazuddin’s niece had filed a sexual harassment case against a man, whom she identified as her uncle in her police complaint. She has said that she was sexually harassed by her uncle, when she was nine. “My parents were divorced when I was two years old, so I had a stepmother. I was tortured a lot. As a child I didn’t understand thinking it was my uncle, but when I grew up I realized it was a different kind of touch. There was violence too,” the niece told The Times Of India.

