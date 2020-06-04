Nawazuddin’s niece alleges she is being threatened to take back sexual harassment case against his brother, actor says, ‘No comment’

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 19:55 IST

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s 21-year-old niece filed a sexual harassment case against his younger brother, at Jamia Nagar police station in Delhi on Monday after which she left for Budhana, UP to be with her in-laws. Since Siddiqui’s family also resides there, she shares being “worried about everyone’s safety.”

She tells us, “I’ve lived my whole life in trauma and distress. Even after marriage, these people have been torturing me, my husband and in-laws and would file cases against us.”

She shares that soon after she filed the FIR, Nawazuddin called her for the first time in the last five years. “Nawaz bade papa called on Tuesday night and said ‘you’re like my daughter, you know how much I love you. Unhone yeh bhi bola ki unko yeh sab pata nahi tha’ and that he’s there for any help I need. He has never spoken to me in all these years. The entire family had boycotted me after I got married, and they’ve been filing one case after another and threatening my in-laws in Budhana,” reveals the mother of a five-month-old daughter, who lives in Delhi with her husband.

When contacted, Nawazuddin said, “Thank you for your concern, but on this, no comment.”

Alleging that now Siddiqui family has threatened her to withdraw the complaint, she claims, “A family relative was told to inform us that we’ll be in trouble if we don’t take the case back. That’s why I’m worried.”

Recounting the horror that she faced during childhood, she narrates, “My father didn’t allow me to study beyond class 8. My uncle used to touch me inappropriately. I was 13 then, when he tried to sexually exploit me. I told my father (Almas Siddiqui), bade papa and everyone about it, but no one supported me.”

It clearly indicates the motive and the person behind publicising this fake things in media.

Truth will be uncovered soonest. @CPDelhi #NawazuddinSiddiqui — Shamas Nawab Siddiqui (@ShamasSiddiqui) June 3, 2020

It was when she recently saw her “badi mummy Aaliya (Siddiquie)” speak up against husband Nawazuddin and his family and filed for divorce, she “got the courage to come out” with her ordeal.

When we contacted Aaliya, she was “shocked” and said, “That family is filled with people who believe in causing harm to women. I’ve faced immense torture in their hands. I just hope truth comes out and we get justice.”

His other brother, director Shamas Nawab Siddiqui tweeted, “How can someone misguide the law and file the same case with different statement at @DelhiPolice , when there was no name of @Nawazuddin_S in the earlier statement given 2 years back to Court & the case is in #UttrakhandHighCourt as well.”

When asked about Shamas’ tweet, the 21-year-old adds, “After my marriage, my father, filed a case against my husband alleging that he kidnapped me when I was not even 18 and married me, which was a lie. I was 18 when we got married. So, we replied to the allegation with a case when I recorded my statement. Don’t know why is he talking about that now.”

