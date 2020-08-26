NEET-JEE postponement: Sonu Sood extends support to students, urges govt to postpone the exams ‘in current situation’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 11:55 IST

Actor Sonu Sood, who has been helping migrants all across the world, has now extended support to students who have been demanding postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), to be held in September.

Sonu tweeted, “It’s my request to government of India, to postpone the #Neet/#JEE exams in the current situation of the country! In the given #COVID19 situation, we should care utmost & not risk the lives of students! #PostponeJEE_NEETinCOVID.”

It's my request to government of India, to postpone the #Neet/#JEE exams in the current situation of the country! In the given #COVID19 situation, we should care utmost & not risk the lives of students! #PostponeJEE_NEETinCOVID@EduMinOfIndia @PMOIndia — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 25, 2020

Sonu also wrote, “#NEETJEE pariksha me baithne wale bachche sudoor ilaakon se aate hain. Bihar ke kisi jile mein baadh hai to kisi me puri bandi. Ha pareeksha zaroori hai lekin un yuva kandhon ki hifaazat bhi utni hi zaroori hai. Pure vishwa mein sab kuch prakriti ke saamne theher gaya to pareeksha ko kuch waqt ke liye taalna chahiye,. (Students appearing in JEE and NEET come from far and remote areas. Some districts in Bihar are facing floods while others are under complete lockdown. Yes, exams are essential but saving our young talents is equally essential. The entire world has come to a stand still, exams should also be postponed.)”

He also spoke to news channels regarding his stand on the issue. “I am also an engineer. We are not asking for exams to be cancelled. We only want it to be postponed,” he told NDTV.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, brother-in-law shocked by drug angle in his death, demand immediate action: ‘This is criminal offence’

Students have been demanding the JEE Mains and NEET examinations be postponed given the pandemic that continues to affect daily lives all over. However, National testing Agency (NTA) said in a circular Tuesday evening that the exams will be held on schedule, in September. While the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) is scheduled from September 1-6, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) is planned on September 13.

Follow @htshowbiz for more