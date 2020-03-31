Neil Nitin Mukesh shares cute photo with daughter Nurvi: ‘To convince her to make a ponytail, I had to make one first’

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 22:08 IST

Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh took to his Instagram account to share an adorable photo with his daughter Nurvi. In the cute click, the duo is seen sporting ponytails and grinning at the camera. “To convince her to make a ponytail, I had to make one first. #dadysgirl #myall,” he wrote in his caption.

Netizens could not stop gushing over the picture. “Oooooof!!! You two! Too cute! Though that reminds me of the ponytail I used to hate getting on my head, when I was a baby... Hehehehe but it’s the cutest!!! @neilnitinmukesh,” one Instagram user wrote. Another commented, “What a picture! I love this so much!”

Recently, as his film Aa Dekhen Zara completed 11 years of its release, Neil took a trip down memory lane. He shared a video in which he was seen wearing one of the jackets he wore in film, with his daughter in his arms.

“I love keeping a few things to take me down memory lane, to remind me of the journey , to remind me of moments spent. This jacket has been with me for 11 years. I wore it for Aa Dekhen Zara. Haha back then Ray was still single , today he has his baby daughter in his arms. #nostalgic,” he captioned it.

Neil and his wife Rukmini Sahay welcomed their first child, Nurvi, in September 2018. He frequently shares pictures and videos of her on social media.

On the work front, Neil saw two releases last year - Saaho and Bypass Road. Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho starred Neil alongside Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. The film, which was released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi, earned more than Rs 300 crore worldwide.

Bypass Road was Neil’s home production and was directed by his brother Naman Nitin Mukesh. The film sank without a trace at the box office.

